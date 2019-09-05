Improve Your Wellness at “Time For ME” Women’s Weekend Retreat

Lifestyle Oasis Retreats presents ‘Time For Me Women’s Retreat”

October 11-13, 2019 – Margaritaville Beach Resort

SOUTH FLORIDA – “Wellness”, “Me Time” and “Self-Care” have become part of today’s language. Lifestyle Oasis Retreats has taken these words to the next level with the ‘Time For Me Women’s Retreat”, scheduled for October 11-13, 2019 at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

This innovative approach to self-care and personal growth will provide an opportunity for women who want to focus on their wellness and bring balance to all aspects of their lives.

Workshops will be conducted by qualified and experienced presenters led by Dr. Karen Carpenter – Florida Board Certified Sex & Relationship Therapist (CST) and Psychologist; along with Mr. Michael Anthony Cuffe, Snr. – Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) Counsellor & Communications Consultant.

Participants will be taken through an engaging series of sessions in an atmosphere designed to foster lasting, personal development.

This Retreat is an exclusive event, targeted at women from across the United States and the Caribbean committed to investing in themselves.

There is a Champagne Welcome Reception on Friday evening, structured sessions on Saturday and a Brunch on Sunday; but the remaining time is designed for participants to relax on gorgeous Hollywood Beach or at the award-winning St. Somewhere Spa, (US News – One of the top 30 relaxing Spas in the US) at their leisure.

“Often, we only pause when our bodies rebel and we are forced to slow down. A Retreat is a great place to de-stress and leave refocused and renewed.” Says Dr. Karen Carpenter. Grab a friend, your mother, your daughter or break-away by yourself and join Lifestyle Oasis Retreats.

Click here to book now. Early bird until September 10, 2019. Hotel Reservations/Special Rate until Sept 10, 2019: Margaritaville Resorts Hollywood Beach (1-844-562-5625 Time For Love Retreat).