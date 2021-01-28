Cook With No Pressure: FAQs About Using Instant Pots in the Kitchen

Instant pots have taken the kitchen equipment hype up to the next level, and it’s hard not to see why. Who wouldn’t fall in love with these electric pressure cookers, anyway? They defy the rules of the cooking game with their multifunctional purpose that could make your recipe from good to excellent in an instant.

Along the progress of modernity comes the demand that requires most people to become busybodies, and most of the time, there is just not enough time to prepare a meal for the family. Instant pots were created for this purpose. Surely, having one in your home could definitely help you cook hearty meals with no pressure.

Still skeptical about buying one? The frequently asked questions gathered below with their answers might help you make up your mind. Scroll down to learn more.

What dishes can I cook with an instant pot?

Part of the thing that most cooks love about instant pots is the range of dishes you can prepare with them. From soups to roasts, you name it. Here are some of the dishes you can cook with an instant pot.

1. Pulled Pork

Believe it or not, you can get almost the same result (or even better) when you cook pulled pork in the instant pot compared to grilling the pork for hours or putting it in the slow cooker. You can get that flavorful, tender, juicy taste in just an hour in contrast to the traditional cooking time it takes for you to achieve that.

2. Beef Ragu

One of the toughest meats you can encounter is that of beef. When making beef ragu, the beef usually needs to stay in the oven for a long time just to achieve its full tenderness. With instant pots, though, you can easily get that ‘melt in the mouth‘ moment for just a little over 30 minutes, or so that will satisfy your pasta cravings in no time.

3. Roasted Chicken

Surprisingly, you can also roast one whole chicken for just about 28 minutes in an instant pot. In addition, the produced golden brown color, soft texture, and most especially the flavorful taste will never disappoint, especially when you sprinkle the chicken with a generous amount of herbs and lemon.

4. Homemade Yogurt

Yogurt is a famous edible for a healthy diet because of its various health benefits, and sure, you can make one with an instant pot. Not all instant pots have the yogurt function, though, so it is best to purchase the most updated ones if you are planning to buy them.

The yogurt function in updated instant pots can help you make a homemade yogurt that is creamier and less tangy than store-bought ones. Making your own yogurt is also cheaper and not time-consuming at all.

5. Cheesecake

Using instant pots just keep getting better and better. Did you know that aside from yogurt, you can also make a cheesecake using IP? Yes. Since it uses steam, you can use it to make a creamy cheesecake.

Mind you, using IP can lessen your prep time because you won’t need to pre-bake the crust, and it requires only about an hour till you can enjoy the finished product (and that includes the cooking and cooling). Although, if you want, you can also put them in the fridge overnight and enjoy them the next morning.

Is it safe to cook with an instant pot?

You may have previously heard negative comments, such as IP is not safe. But certainly, these are just from anti instant pot fanatics who don’t even own one in their homes. Instant Pots are a very safe pressure cooker to use. If you purchase one with legit brands and take care of it, it will last you even longer.

Also, a few scientific studies suggest that the protein digestibility of pressure-cooked foods is higher than those that are microwaved. In other words, you can easily digest food cooked under pressure than in a microwave.

Is it a wise choice to purchase one?

The answer is an obvious yes. Instant pots don’t just prepare soups, stews, and chilis, but it can also cook rice, boil eggs, steam and sauté vegetables, bake potatoes and bread, and various other things. Truly, they are multifunctional. Other benefits that you can’t just overlook includes:

Reduction of prepping and cooking time – instant pots can make your meat tender or generally cook your meal in an instant!

Do not add up too much to your electric bill – instant pots are so designed to be more energy-efficient than electric stoves or ovens.

Prepare healthy meals – most studies available in trusted internet sources suggest that nutrients are retained in food cooked in a pressure cooker compared to other cooking methods.

Takeaway

Cooking in an instant pot gives you far more benefits than you could have imagined. Doing kitchen duties has never been easier with using pressure cookers at home. With them as your kitchen partner, meals you can prepare are not just quick and easy to cook but also healthy and tasty!