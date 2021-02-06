6 Tips to Lose Weight the Healthy Way

It is easier to gain weight nowadays due to the fast-paced daily life we have been accustomed to. As we eat and drink on-the-go, most of the foods that we consume are not healthy or offer little nutritional value, and they only give us a huge amount of fats and calories. There are various ways and recommendations on how to lose weight all over the internet, but some of them may not be good for your health. Here in this article, we are going to provide some tips to help you lose those extra pounds while still staying healthy.

1. Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet

The benefits of fruits and vegetables are numerous and at the same time, they taste delicious. They’re low in fat and calories but high in fiber, making them the perfect food choice for weight loss. The fiber in fruits and vegetables helps your body to flush out toxins and make you feel full. Fruits and vegetables also provide you with the essential minerals and vitamins that your body needs. Here are some of the best fruits and vegetables that can help you in losing weight:

Leafy greens (spinach, cilantro, arugula)

Grapefruit

Apples

Broccoli

Chilies

Berries

2. Don’t Skip Breakfast

Some may argue that breakfast is the most important meal during the day, and they could be right. Breakfast provides your body with the energy needed for the whole day and without it, you will most probably have additional snacks throughout the day. If you get the essential nutrients from your breakfast, you won’t need bigger meals for lunch or dinner. There are several foods that are suitable for a healthy breakfast like eggs, which are full of benefits and can keep you full throughout the day. Other foods and drinks that you may have on breakfast include:

Greek yogurt

Coffee (black)

Oatmeal

Nuts

Green tea

Protein shakes

3. Avoid Drinking Calories

We’ve heard about how sugar is bad for health and how it makes us gain weight, but sugar in liquid form is even more dangerous. Try to avoid sugary drinks like soda and fruit juices and instead, buy spirulina powder for your protein shakes or consume more nutrient-packed snacks that are beneficial to your body. Also, don’t confuse thirst with hunger because sometimes all your body needs is a cup of water. Drinking water can boost your metabolism for 1 to 1.5 hours, and that’s why it’s recommended to drink water half an hour prior to meals as an efficient weight-loss technique.

4. Be More Active

The idea of exercising every day can be very intimidating and tiring for some individuals. However, being active is different as you can do anything that you like to do as long as your body keeps moving. Exercising burns calories and helps greatly in losing weight. There are loads of exercise routines you can find that is suited to your needs like aerobic exercises, which are excellent for your physical and mental health as they help in losing belly fats and reduce anxiety and depression. Being active is essential for weight loss and here are some ideas that you can do to stay active without doing high-intensity exercises:

Taking the stair

Walk you dog

Dancing

Swimming

Cycling

5. Use Smaller Plates

Smaller plates equal smaller portions, which means a lower intake of calories. Cutting down food portions takes time to get used to, so don’t make drastic changes. After a while, you won’t feel hungry after finishing your plate and you would be satisfied with the portion that you have. Chew your food slowly and stop eating before you feel full because the stomach tells the brain that it’s full after 20 minutes. It’s all about planning your meals and counting your calorie intake to make this weight loss technique work. However, don’t skip meals as the brain requires a regular supply of glucose throughout the day.

6. Eat More Protein

Protein is one of the crucial elements for weight loss. A high protein diet helps to improve metabolism and reduce calorie intake per day at the same time. Protein lowers the levels of hunger hormones in our bodies while raises the appetite-reducing hormones. Here is a list of protein-rich foods that you can eat throughout the day:

Meat: Turkey, chicken, beef, etc.

Eggs

Dairy: Milk, yogurt, cheese

Fish

Legumes: lentils, chickpeas, etc.

Peanuts and almonds

There are countless options out there to help you lose weight, and some of them are dietary while others include physical exercises. Making these tips part of your lifestyle will certainly improve your physical and mental health in the long run. Every habit is hard to start, but once you get used to it, it will become an essential part of your day. Weight loss takes time and requires a lot of patience. Be easy on yourself and don’t expect an immediate change in your body. Remember that once you start this journey, you are already on your way to a healthy life.