Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 10 Brands 2021

Each time you face anxiety symptoms, you just wish for better relief. This is because anxiety can affect how you lead your life. At times, you may have to consider stronger medications, which get addictive fast. So, what is the alternative to regular anxiety prescription medications?

Here you may have to consider using CBD oils. It might seem like a joke, but several scientific publications are showing the benefits of CBD and how it can be good for your health. CBD can be great not only for your anxiety condition but also for other health conditions you might be facing.

How We Chose These Products

Each time you search for the best CBD oils, you are likely to come across hundreds of options. This can make things harder for you, especially when you want to get yourself the best product. We used our internal criteria to find you the best brands to consider for CBD oil. Here is how we chose the products and brands.

Overall reputation: Of course the reputation is important to consider. Anyone who wants a high-quality product expects it to come from a reputable company. We focused more on what the previous clients would say regarding the product quality and how they were handled.

Range of products: We also look at the product range. The brand should have various options available so that you can always pick a product that works well for your needs. Of course, having multiple flavors can also work in favor of most people.

Third-party lab testing : Third-party lab testing is also important. It helps us know more about the product other than what the manufacturer claims. It also helps us see it is a transparent company.

Customer support : You will also like working with a brand with good customer support. Luckily, the brands we have chosen for the guide offer relatively good customer service. Regardless of the method you use to contact them, you can get faster responses.

Potency options : The potency options are also important to note. Good potency options meant the products would also work for different conditions, including insomnia, depression , and more.

Pricing: The brands we have picked mostly have affordable products. The last thing anyone wants is too expensive products that may not always work great. Also, expect to enjoy a lot more discounts too with the brands we have listed.

Editor’s Choice

CBDistillery

Hemp source: colorado grown hemp

GMO-free industrial hemp

cGMP certified products

U.S hemp authority certified

Free shipping on orders over 75$

60-days money-back guarantee

Top 7 CBD Oils for Anxiety and Depression

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate

Wide range of products

Cons

Low refund response rate

Ships only within the USA

CBDistillery is known for their premium quality products among CBD brands and users. They are also popular for their podcasts and #CBDMOVEMENT as a part of educating people about the benefits of CBD. CBDistillery has served over 1 million customers in the last 4 years. CBDistillery sources their hemp from Colorado, Kentucky, and Oregon. They use Non-GMO industrial hemp that is grown with natural farming practices. Furthermore, their hemp is certified by the U.S. Hemp authority. Coming to the manufacturing, CBDistillery is cGMP certified.

CBDistillery uses the CO2 extraction method for full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD, whereas for CBD isolate they use ethanol extraction process.

Their products are tested by third-party labs and a certificate of analysis is available as per batch number on their website. Their CBD product range contains pure CBD oils, CBD topicals, CBD for pets, CBD gummies, soft gels, CBD capsules, and vape products. They offer free shipping on orders over 75$ within the USA and a bonus of 30% CBDistillery coupon to online customers. Furthermore, they also provide a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Hemp source from Colorado and Kentucky

Moonshine extraction process

Third-party lab tested products

They offer CBD products for sleep issues

100% organic hemp used

Cons

Lacks flavor options

They do not offer free shipping

Spruce CBD sources hemp from the rocky mountains of Colorado and Kentucky, which are famed for open-air farming practices and high-quality hemp strains. Spruce CBD uses a strain of hemp that made its way to the USA during the 1812 war. This heirloom strain has a unique terpene profile which makes their products very effective in providing relief. They use moonshine extraction to produce superior quality CBD oil. Their CBD oil is vegan and gluten-free and is 100%organic. Besides, products are third-party lab tests to ensure the purity and transparency of their products.

Spruce CBD oils are full-spectrum oils that contain cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, CBN, and THC along with terpenes, flavonoids, and essential oils. They provide batch-wise certificates of analysis on their website.

Spruce CBD offers full-spectrum CBD oils. They use organic hemp seed oil carrier oil and organic MCT oil of coconut carrier oil. They have a separate product line for sleep issues are quite popular among people suffering from insomnia. Lastly, Spruce CBD offers free shipping on all orders within the USA and 30-days money-back guarantee.

Pros

USDA certified organic hemp

CO2 and ethanol extraction process

30-days money-back guarantee

Free shipping on orders above 50$

Third-party tested

Cons

Their website is confusing

Expensive products

Joy organics was founded in 2018 and is based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Their products are manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities and undergo third-party lab testing at an ISO-certified certified lab. They are popular for making all types of products such as both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products. Along with this they also offer products with THC and Non THC products. Joy organics has listed the entire process from growing a hemp plant to processing it on their website. Their hemp is certified by the U.S department of agriculture as organic. They use full-spectrum hemp extract to make most of their CBD products. However, they also offer Broad-spectrum CBD products. They use a proprietary USDA-certified hemp extraction process. They also offer soft gels made of nanoemulsion technology that enhance the absorption of CBD by the body.

They offer some of the best CBD oil and CBD gummies for anxiety as they are made of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract and are targeted to relieve anxiety symptoms. They further promote calmness and sleep. Their CBD oils are available in a wide range of flavors and also in unflavoured versions. They offer free shipping all over the USA and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Hemp source from Colorado and Washington

Third-party tested products

90-days satisfaction guarantee

They offer unflavoured products

100% organic, non-GMO certified products

Cons

Limited product collection

They do not have flavor options

CBD Pure is a family-owned business started in 2016. It is based in Vancouver, Washington. CBD Pure sources their hemp from Colorado. CBD is certified organic and non-GMO. CBD Pure products are made of full-spectrum CBD from organic hemp plants. CBD Pure does not make a lot of variety of products as they believe in quality over quantity.

Their products undergo third-party labs. They test for impurities like heavy metals, residual solvents, microbes, pesticides, and insecticides. Their certificate of analysis also contains a detailed analysis of cannabinoids and terpenes. Their product collection includes CBD oil, CBD soft gels, CBD muscle, and joint creams, CBD Pet products. Their hemp oil is in golden yellow color, which is a sign of pure CBD oil and is the best CBD oil for anxiety. They offer unflavored products that have a grassy, earthy natural flair for CBD. Their CBD products contain less than 0.3 % THC. CBD Pure products are priced at affordable prices. Lastly, they offer a 90-days money-back guarantee.

Pros

100% organic, cGMP certified products

CO2 extraction process

Third-party lab testing

Wide product range

Free shipping within the USA

Cons

Only unopened products can be returned

They ship only within the USA

CBDfx is a popular company for making high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD oil. Those who need full-spectrum CBD oil should consider looking at the other brands. Nevertheless, the broad-spectrum CBD extract would still be just as good. The only difference is that this time round it lacks the THC compound. It is not a loss to many as some prefer not to have THC in their products. They use a CO2 extraction process to extract the best CBD oils.

You will get multiple options, including CBD oil for sleep, overall wellness, and more. So, whichever you choose, you can always find something for anxiety-related disorders. Looking at the overall concentration of each of the oils, we find that they offer impressive potency.

The verification of the potency is vital to ensure users are confident in the CBD products. You will find this in the lab report the brand gets from a third-party lab. This is always good news for buyers who are not sure they can trust the brand.

Pros

Dosing of CBD oil is easy

Every product is tested for purity

The products are solvent-free

Cons

Shipping takes longer at times

Royal CBD products will also be a popular choice for those who want alternative methods to treat anxiety disorders rather than prescription medications. Since the brand uses 100% organic ingredients, it sends the message of safety and purity. The lab reports are also published to confirm its various claims about the product.

You may not get so many options for flavors, but Royal CBD can always promise to give you quality products. Also, you get several options for potency. Even if you want a product with low potency that is easily available. If you also deal with insomnia in addition to mental health disorders, go for the stronger potency models.

The dosing of the Royal CBD oil is simple and straightforward. You simply need to use the dropper and you should be good. The dropper would hold 1ml of liquid precisely. As a result, it should make everything easier for those new to dosing CBD oil.

Pros

Made of high-quality ingredients

The oils are solvent-free

Enjoy free shipping for orders within the USA

Cons

It lacks variety in terms of flavor

The Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil should be another consideration. Most of the CBD tinctures are full-spectrum, so you know that you will be getting the most out of the CBD oil. Even with a hint of THC, such oil will not get you high.

The idea of free shipping should appeal to most who want to use CBD oil for a generalized anxiety disorder or any other type of anxiety disorder. Containing the organic virgin hemp seed oil also improves its bioavailability. You should now get a lot more people using it for faster relief from anxiety symptoms.

Contaminants should not worry you when picking this type of CBD oil. Here, the CO2 extraction method used will leave the CBD oil free from solvents. Also, there are lab results to show it is a safe product.

Studies of CBD Oil for Anxiety and Depression

When opting for the best CBD for anxiety, you also want to be sure CBD oil works for anxiety. After checking out the studies on CBD oil being used on patients with anxiety and depression, this would only happen.

In a 2020 article from Health Canal, the authors reviewed up to eight studies that investigated the role of CBD in treating different anxiety disorders. The authors found there was enough evidence supporting the use of CBD for effective monotherapy used for treating social anxiety disorder, PTSD, and generalized anxiety disorder.

In another retrospective study, it was found that CBD treatment could also help with anxiety and sleeping problems. The study was done on 72 adults who had such problems. Most of the participants received 25 mg CBD daily. After a period of two months, 79% of the participants reported improvement in their anxiety symptoms.

A 2015 review also found that CBD would interact with several receptors in the brain to help in regulating fear and anxiety. The authors of this review also found clinical evidence of how CBD would be effective for numerous types of anxiety disorders.

How to Use CBD for Anxiety

Anxiety disorders should not discourage you from living your life. Now that you can use CBD for social anxiety disorder, you have to do it right. That is what we look at below for you to learn more about using CBD for mental health.

When to take CBD

It is advisable to take CBD in the morning before you can start your day. Take enough CBD as per manufacturer recommendations to keep you focused on your day and not to worry much about anxiety symptoms.

You could also take CBD in the evening for anxiety and insomnia combined. At times you might find yourself struggling to sleep because of anxiety. A stronger potency is recommended for those who want better sleep quality.

How to take CBD oil

Taking CBD oil is mostly through oil drops in your mouth and under the tongue. Putting the oil drops under your tongue helps with faster absorption of the oil into the bloodstream. It should take an average of 30 minutes to one hour to experience the effects of CBD with such a method.

CBD oil can also be used with some food in the morning. This should potentially keep you from anxiety symptoms the whole day.

What Dosage of CBD Should You Take?

Now that you find CBD oil being good for anxiety, the next potential question is what is the best CBD dosage for anxiety (mg)? There is not enough information on how much CBD oil each person should use for anxiety; however, there are some recommendations to consider. Researchers suggest using 300 to 600mg of CBD to help relieve anxiety symptoms.

How to Shop for The Best CBD Oil

Shopping for CBD is not hard. You can consider shopping online or from a store close to you. If you shop online, the better for you. This is because you get a wide range of options from different brands to consider. At times you can find discounts too. A good example is using the CBDfx coupon to save more on your CBD oil purchases.

Conclusion

So far, you can see that it is possible to use CBD for anxiety and depression. All you need is to find a reputable brand that also sells the best quality CBD oil. Do not easily settle for a brand simply because it gives you cheap CBD oil. At times you can spend more to get better CBD oil quality. Also, stick to the recommended dosage to enjoy more CBD benefits and avoid potential side effects.