Baby formula: everything you need to know

A newborn baby is able to eat breast milk within one hour of birth. Experts believe that breastfeeding is best for your baby and can also reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome. As an added bonus, breastfeeding also has benefits for mom, and it is more cost-effective than formula. However, there are many reasons why parents choose formula.

All infant formula comes in three versions: powder, concentrated liquid, and ready-to-drink formula. In addition to the standard formula based on cow’s or goat’s milk, there are special formulas such as lactose-free, a formula with reduced lactose content created for children who have problems with this and do not digest the natural carbohydrates in milk. Specialized hypoallergenic formula is available for infants who are allergic to cow’s milk protein. Soy formula is an option if you prefer a vegetarian diet for your baby.

There are also formulas designed to reduce regurgitation and relieve diarrhea, fussiness, gas and colic – anti-reflux formulas and comfort. Special formulas have been developed for premature and low-birth-weight babies and are easily recognized by the PRE label.

An important element in the choice of formula is the orientation by stage of formula:

Initial formulas, whose name uses the number 1, are as close in composition as possible to breast milk and correspond to the specific metabolism and digestive processes of children in this age group. They contain the vast majority of whey proteins, taurine, nucleotides and L-carnitine.

The following formulas, using the numbers 2 and 3 in their names, have a different chemical composition from the “starter” mixtures, taking into consideration the higher requirements of children in the second half of life. They have a higher level of total protein and carbohydrates. The peculiarity of “subsequent” mixes is an increased level of iron, because at this time iron reserves in children are depleted, which can lead to iron deficiency anemia.

Always ask your pediatrician for advice on the choice of infant formula. He will help you understand all the aspects you do not understand.

If you are interested in buying a high-quality organic baby formula for your baby that does not contain fillers and is made from whole milk, you will really like Loulouka formula. This European formula is made without palm oil or any type of soy additives. This baby formula is a great option for families who want to give their baby a healthy start. Loulouka, like all other European baby formulas, is EU certified, so you can be assured of its quality.

The country of origin of this brand is Switzerland. And there, as we know, adhere to strict requirements in product certification. For the basis of the mixture, they take whole milk (it contains higher levels of iron and vitamin D, which are necessary for healthy bones and a strong immune system) from cows grazing freely in environmentally friendly and certified fields. You won’t find soy proteins, soybean oil or soy lecithin in any of Loulouka’s formulas. Scientists have proven that soy has negative long-term health effects when consumed as a child. And as a consequence, this brand strives to offer only baby formula that does not contain soy or any type of its derivatives. Also, no Loulouka baby formula contains GMOs or synthetic ingredients.

Choose only the best and highest quality products for your baby. After all, it depends on the formation of children’s immunity is not yet stable. There is a perfect formula: a healthy baby – happy parents.