Kate Barrington Appointed As New Editor In Chief of Health Canal

[GROVE CITY, Ohio] – Health Canal, an online publication specializing in health and wellness news, research, and products, has announced its appointment of Kate Barrington as Editor in Chief.

For three years, Kate Barrington served as a freelance content creator for Health Canal. With this recent appointment, Kate has taken on a new role to help drive Health Canal toward continued success in the health and wellness niche. Kate’s appointment as Editor in Chief is a reflection of her excellent performance in this role and her commitment to making relevant health information available to the world.

Commenting on the appointment, Erik Pham, marketing manager of Health Canal, said: “With her passion and talent in health publication, I believe that Kate Barrington will accompany Health Canal and contribute greatly to the nonstop growth of the company. We are very pleased to have such a well-respected and trusted editor step into this position.’’

With over a decade of experience as a freelance writer, Kate has proven herself to be an asset to renowned publications and websites like Health Canal. Before stepping into her new role, Kate developed her writing skills over the course of ten years, progressing from freelancer to content strategist and editor for numerous health and wellness websites.

When asked her thoughts on the new position, Kate said to Health Canal: “My new role as Editor in Chief of Health Canal opens an exciting new chapter in my career. I look forward to continuing my support of Health Canal’s mission to publish engaging, relevant, and research-based content in the health and wellness niche.”

As part of the editorial team, Kate will oversee the production of new health- and wellness-related content. Her research-focused approach to content development will help drive Health Canal toward the goal of protecting and improving the health of communities through education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, and research for disease and injury prevention.

Kate holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from a private college and, since her graduation, has strived to maintain a self-driven career as a content provider. In addition to her experience in the health and wellness niche, Kate also writes on beauty, food, and pet-related subjects. Her client list includes respected content providers like Business Insider as well as established publishing companies like Callisto Media and Ulysses Press.