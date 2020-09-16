Online Bingo and its positive benefits for an active mind

Bingo can be a fantastic way to engage the brain and present it with a range of problem-solving tasks without feeling like a chore. Online bingo can provide a convenient outlet to hone our mental sharpness at home or on-the-go through dedicated mobile apps.

Games like bingo sometimes suffer from a reputation of being a pointless distraction; here, we look at the counter-arguments to this assertion. Instead, how can bingo bring a range of positive benefits to our mental dexterity?

Short-Term Memory

The historic game of bingo is said to help slow cognitive decline and act as a stimulant for the mind. Although bingo is a relatively simple game, its rapid pace helps to sharpen focus levels and also strengthens short-term memory as it demands an ability to keep track of several numbers at once.

Its renaissance in the online realm offers users accessibility combined with a firm emphasis on chat room elements to encourage interaction. The focus sites like Betfair, for example, place on the sociable aspects of the game in their bingo lobbies like ‘House of Mirrors’ ensures that users play online bingo for fun.

Gaming within a community and general interaction is hugely beneficial for brain function because it has been shown to slow cognitive decline through increased neural activity.

Hand-Eye Coordination

Video games, generally speaking, have been shown to have perhaps unexpected benefits for hand-eye coordination which is strengthened enormously by the quick thinking and movements demanded by the fast pace of many games.

First-person shooters like Call of Duty and the Rainbow Six series, for example, although they have sometimes suffered from a bad reputation for glorifying violence, require strategic thinking and rapid problem-solving.

Surprisingly perhaps, online bingo has similar benefits to hand-eye coordination especially as we get older. Identifying numbers quickly requires a sharp brain which is constantly trained through repeated play.

Online bingo represents a fun way to keep the mind active through its emphasis and repetition of numbers.

Concentration

Bingo also has similar benefits to the mind as puzzle games like the hugely popular Portal series. Portal is a puzzle game which hands the player a ‘portal gun’ with one portal fired for entry and the other fired as an exit.

Like bingo, the game is outwardly simple but challenges the player to problem-solve and think creatively. It demands concentration from the player in the same way as online bingo which consequently helps with our ability to maintain focus as well as general visual perception.

Both games place an emphasis on logical thinking and keeping track of things which have already happened for future reference. Bingo’s fundamental emphasis on staying focused challenges the player’s mental dexterity and ensures the mind is kept sharp.

Keeping the mind active is hugely important to mental health and general cognitive function, but its maintenance can sometimes feel like an ordeal. Online bingo, however, offers a fun distraction which can simultaneously strengthen aspects of our mental sharpness.

Whatever your personal preference, there are a myriad of differing forms of bingo with different chat rooms available to help keep the brain active and develop general problem-solving skills.