Common Nervous Habits and How to Quit Them

We all have our own unique ways of coping with stress, anxiety, or boredom, but some of these habits can become detrimental to our overall well-being. Whether it’s nail-biting, hair twirling, or even pacing around the room, these behaviors can be hard to break and may even cause physical harm.

In this post, we will explore the common nervous habits people have and provide some tips on how to quit them. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Nail Biting

Nail biting is a very common nervous habit, especially among children and young adults. It involves biting or chewing on one’s fingernails, sometimes to the point of causing bleeding and even infection. This habit can be triggered by stress, anxiety, or boredom, and is often done without even realizing it.

There are various ways on how to stop biting your nails, including keeping your nails trimmed and well-maintained, applying a bitter-tasting nail polish, or finding a healthier outlet for stress such as exercising or deep breathing. Breaking this habit may take time and effort, but the benefits of having healthy and attractive nails are definitely worth it.

Hair Twirling

Hair twirling is another common nervous habit that can be seen in both children and adults. It involves twisting, pulling, or playing with one’s hair, often as a way to self-soothe during times of stress or anxiety. This behavior may also be linked to other disorders such as trichotillomania (compulsive hair pulling).

To break this habit, it is important to find alternative ways to cope with stress or anxiety, such as using a stress ball or fidget toy. Keeping your hands busy can also help prevent hair twirling. Seeking professional help may also be beneficial in addressing any underlying issues that may be causing this habit.

Pacing Around the Room

Pacing around the room is a common nervous habit that involves constantly moving around in a small area. It is often seen as a way to release excess energy or cope with anxious thoughts. However, this habit can be disruptive and may even cause physical discomfort if done for extended periods of time.

To break this habit, try redirecting your energy into other activities such as going for a walk or doing some light stretching. Engaging in calming activities like yoga or meditation can also help reduce the need to pace. It may also be helpful to identify triggers and find healthier ways to cope with them.

Skin Picking

Skin picking is a nervous habit that involves constantly touching, rubbing, or scratching one’s skin, usually on the face or arms. This behavior may provide temporary relief from stress or anxiety, but can lead to skin irritation and scarring in the long run. It may also be a sign of underlying issues such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

To stop this habit, it is important to identify triggers and find healthier ways to cope with them. Keeping your hands busy with a stress ball or fidget toy can also help prevent skin picking. Seeking professional help may also be necessary in addressing any underlying mental health concerns.

Lip Biting

Lip biting is a nervous habit that involves biting, chewing, or sucking on one’s lips. This behavior can be triggered by stress, anxiety, or boredom and can lead to dry, chapped lips and even infections. It may also be linked to other disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

To break this habit, it is important to keep your lips moisturized with lip balm and find alternative ways to cope with stress or anxiety, such as deep breathing or journaling. Keeping your hands busy can also help prevent lip biting. Seeking professional help may also be beneficial in addressing any underlying issues.

Teeth Grinding

Teeth grinding, scientifically known as bruxism, is a nervous habit that involves clenching or grinding one’s teeth. It often happens during sleep and can cause damage to the teeth and jaw muscles. Bruxism can be triggered by stress, anxiety, or an abnormal bite.

To stop this habit, it is important to identify triggers and find healthier ways to cope with them. Practicing relaxation techniques before bed can also help reduce teeth grinding during sleep. In some cases, a mouthguard may be prescribed by a dentist to protect the teeth from further damage. Seeking professional help may also be necessary in addressing any underlying mental health concerns.

By understanding these common nervous habits and finding healthier ways to cope with stress or anxiety, we can break free from these harmful behaviors and improve our overall well-being. As always, seeking professional help and support from loved ones can greatly aid in this journey towards quitting these habits. Remember, it takes time and effort, but it is possible to overcome them and live a happier, healthier life. Stay strong and stay determined!