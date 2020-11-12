Organic Baby Formula | Everything You Need To Know

Every parent wants to give their baby the best they can, whether they choose to feed their baby with formula milk or not. Out of choice or necessity, most parents prefer organic infant formulas that are closely supervised and checked by the Food and Drug Administration. The purpose is, this organization ensures to follow specific nutritional standards worldwide. Along with that, the organic baby formula producers require to adhere to special federal guidelines to receive certified authority.

In addition, the organic formula is specially created with certified processing aids and organic ingredients just like organic produce and dairy products. These formulas are instructed to be GMO-free and they must also follow the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances. Generally, this means that the organic formulas do not contain certain preservatives, flavors, and other additives unlike the standard formulas.

The parents who are concerned about the food sources including the chemicals and pesticides that their food may be exposed to, are choosing organic. It is considered as a practical and logical step for parents who are looking to minimize potentially harmful chemicals and the exposure to pesticide residue for their child.

Along with that, a study suggests that organic milk is a reliable and beneficial choice for babies having a compromised immune system. It also helps reduce other health related problems such as endocrine dysfunction.

What Is Included In Organic Baby Formula?

According to federal regulations, we all are well aware of what’s not included in the organic baby formula, traces of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, along with vitamins from petroleum, corn syrup solids, etc.

However, what is present in the organic formula varies hugely between different brands. Experts suggest parents carefully read the labels and ingredients to become comfortable with it.

Mostly, organic formulas consist of milk base of cow, however, some of them consist of coy or goat milk. Some additives that might also be present in the formula includes prebiotics, probiotics, whey protein, DHA, ARA, etc. The whey protein helps in showing close resemblance to breastmilk.

Some brands also choose to add corn syrup in their formula as a source of carbohydrates. However, the goal to choose a formula milk for the baby is to show close resemblance to breastmilk and corn syrup definitely is not the right choice.

Similarly, palm oil is a source of fat in formula milk, it is recommended to consume the milk that has better quality fats and carbs such as sunflower or safflower oil. However, none of these things are necessarily unfavorable for the consumer.

For parents, it is important to know that organic doesn’t mean all-natural. It still contains some nutrients that are required to be produced synthetically such as lycopene, taurine, lutein, nucleotides, etc. All these ingredients are accepted in the United States, however, they are banned in the European Union.

To know about better organic brands for baby formula, read on.