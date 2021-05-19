How to Stay Concentrated? Internal and External Factors That Can Affect

Accelerated changes in everyday life, challenges, and problems keep us occupied. We make mental and physical efforts to deal with random changes and more serious issues. Our body does not always respond to our necessities with its full ability, because our mental concentration scope gets influenced by different factors.

A concentration is a focus on a specific issue or specific point. There are, sometimes, block downs in our brain. The processes that are responsible for the correct function of our brain can be affected by different factors.

These internal and external factors are:

Wrong diet

Dehydration

Hormonal changes

Lack of sleep

Stress, fatigue, and anxiety

Lack of physical activity

Overwhelming…

Internal Factors and My Brain

Stress, fatigue, and anxiety

Our brain is in function 24 hours per day. Even when we sleep our brain works and coordinates our body. The everyday stress we are exposed to is an enemy to our mental health. It is impossible not to be stressed, nevertheless, if stress evolves into fatigue and anxiety and develops from a temporary state into a chronicle our brain loses some of its characteristics. It becomes more difficult for us to concentrate and focus on our job or studies, we get nervous and need to repeat the same thing several times.

Psychological problems and concentration

Psychological disorders can cause concentration problems. Cognitive issues make it more difficult to follow, hear and observe. Your mind is getting ready for one action and has difficulties getting connected to other items. Not being able to catch up with the information the brain suffers. In the case of these types of disorders, it is essential to assist a specialist.

Lack of sleep

Sleep is a charger of our brain and body. If you achieve a calm and deep sleep your brain achieves strength to reach the goals you propose to it. Lack of sleep reduces attention and alertness. A sleepless person is hardly able to perform any difficult or meticulous activity, it is easier to be confused and lose the thread of the topic. Sleep is also a memory-related matter. A tired brain will have difficulties learning and analyzing new information.

Unbalanced diet

What you eat has a direct effect on your health. We are healthy when our brain and body are in harmony. Unbalanced and junk food, not controlled meal schedules are number one enemies of your brain activities. Exceed with the food and eating too little food can both affect your attention. Your ability to focus is not the same when your brain gets enough nutrients. Each body and each brain is individual, however, all of them distinguish useful nutrients from harmful ones.

Boost Your Concentration

Alternative remedies

There are lots of alternative remedies to help your brain to concentrate and work more effectively. Some herbs like ginseng, guarana, rosemary help relax and concentrate.

You can use CBD for focus and concentration.

CBD positively affects the boost of energy into our brain. It is an activator for dopamine which is an important chemical for the correct functioning of the brain. The main doubt about the CBD – Does CBD help with the focus?

Studies have shown that CBD is an effective remedy for relieving and soothing pain, anxiety, stress, and fatigue. The first and, probably, the most dangerous issue for our brain is depression. CBD deals with the problems of anxiety. CBD-based products reduce stress and improve the cognitive properties of the brain.

Manage stress

The best way to manage stress is exercising. Physical training helps your body work out, and your brain leaves behind negative thoughts and emotions. If you are angry, stressed, tired of your daily routine some physical training will only help you get rid of the physical and mental pressure of the day or the week.

Sleep

Get enough sleep and charge your brain. Sleep is the only way our brain can stop functioning in an accelerated way. Sleep is the guarantee of a rested body and activated mental capacities. If you are sleepless you are more likely to make mistakes, be confused, and be lost. Make sure you get enough rest to charge your brain.

Live the moment

You are the one who lives your life, live the moment as you enjoy it, and do not stress for insignificant details. According to studies people report higher levels of happiness when they are focused on what they are doing. Enjoying and concentrating on details will help you get more satisfaction from what you are doing.

Your health is a combination of physical and mental wellbeing. The environment, different internal and external factors can affect your perception and concentration levels. Nevertheless, it is not impossible to control and take care of issues that can decrease our levels of concentration. We just need to be happier and pay less attention to little details. Sleep, eat balanced food, exercise, and be happy!