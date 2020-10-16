“Being able to walk pain-free is a blessing”

Musculoskeletal pain is one of the most intractable issues that are faced by clinicians. This can be devastating for the people suffering from such issues as it affects the way a person works and functions.

The central pain is perceived and cannot be fully explained based on the somatic and neuropathic process.

Clinicians in such times recall the use of the Soma pill. In any person, the central pain amplification can affect nociceptive pain. The life that we are all living in is very hectic and fast-acting. Thus, many environmental factors can contribute to causing the issue of body pain in a person.

According to the reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the year 2018, it is seen that about 20.4 percent of the adults suffer from the issue of chronic pain. Among these people, 8 percent had higher chronic pain.

Living with such extreme pain can be very difficult. Thus, the use of Carisoprodol has been a savior for such patients for many years now. There are many aspects of using the Soma pill as your pain medication. So, let us have a look at all the facts that you should be aware of before using the Soma pill in 2020.

Introduction of Carisoprodol

Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant that acts on the muscle to act as an analgesic. This compound is sold in the market under the brand name of the Soma pill. The Soma pill is available in a fixed dosage combination containing-

350mg or 500mg of Carisoprodol

325mg of aspirin that is an analgesic with antipyretic and anti-inflammatory properties

They are available as two-layered, round tables with a white and orange color that needs to be taken orally.

The active compound of the Soma pill is Carisoprodol. In the year 1959, several American Pharmacologists at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan began to discuss a new drug. The drug was first thought to have antiseptic properties.

However, with further studies and researches, it was seen to be a very potent muscle-relaxant. The compound was later termed as Carisoprodol by Frank Barger at Wallace Laboratories. This compound is a modification of meprobamate. This has an even better muscle relaxing property with less potential for abuse and a lesser risk of overdose.

The mechanism for the analgesic action of Soma pill

The formulation of the Soma pill contains Carisoprodol and Aspirin. Both of these substances have their contribution to the action of the Soma Pill.

Carisoprodol – The action of Carisoprodol is to relieve the discomfort associated with an acute musculoskeletal condition in people. In animal studies, it is seen that muscle relaxation is associated with the altering of intraneuronal activity in the spinal code. It is a centrally acting muscle relaxant. However, it doesn’t directly act on the muscle of the person. The metabolite which is meprobamate has sedative and anxiolytic properties. It helps by blocking the pain sensation from reaching the brain of the person.

Aspirin – The action of Aspirin is by inhibiting the production of prostaglandins in the body. These prostaglandins are thought to be the cause of the pain sensation. Aspirin is anti-inflammatory and antipyretic. They are non-narcotic and analgesic. On the central nervous system of the body, Aspirin works on the hypothalamus region of the brain. Thus, helping a person get relief from the pain.

Response and effectiveness of Carisoprodol

Carisoprodol is a very effective pain medication that begins to work within thirty minutes of taking the medication. Its fast-acting formulation is one of the reasons for its gaining popularity. The peak effect of the Soma pill reaches within one and a half hours to two hours after taking the dosage. Carisoprodol is usually given three to four times a day depending on the condition and severity of the person. Its action begins to wear off in 5 to 6 hours.

Soma pill drug interaction

We have all come across the term “Drug interaction”. This is a change in the way a medication acts in the body when taken with other drugs or medication. Drug interaction can cause the medication to work less or lead to causing effects in the body that is not expected. Medicine that interacts with the Soma pill can affect how long the pain medication works or also increase the chances of encountering side effects. Some medicines that can interact with Carisoprodol are-

antihistamine

an antidepressant such as nortriptyline, monoamine, amitriptyline

anticonvulsants like phenytoin and carbamazepine

anti-anxiety medication

acrivastine

opioids

It is best to consult your doctor before taking other medication with the Soma pill to avoid any kind of medicinal interaction.

Effect of Soma pill in pregnancy and lactating mother

According to an article published by drugs.com, it talks about administrating pregnant mice with Carisoprodol at 1, 2.6 and 4.1 times the maximum recommended dosage (MRHD) for humans from a week before gestation. This study showed a reduction in fetal weight, postnatal weight gain, and postnatal survival at 2.6 and 4.1 times MRDH.

In another clinical study, children exposed to meprobamate in-utero have not shown negative mental or motor development in the child. There was also no sign of degeneration in the IQ of the child. However, there are no specific data on human pregnancy. However, it is best to consult your doctor before taking the Soma pill at the time of pregnancy.

In researches done so far, it is seen that Carisoprodol is excreted into the mother’s milk. This can therefore enter the infant through the mother’s milk. This can make the child susceptible to a number of side effects.

How Prevalent Is Soma pill Abuse & Addiction?

Doctors prescribe the use of Soma pill in conjunction with physiotherapy and rest. This helps with muscle tension and pain that is associated with injury, muscle sprain, and strain, etc. However, there are cases where people are seen to abuse muscle relaxant for the feeling of relaxation and sedation. Soma Pill is very effective in enhancing the effects of alcohol, an opioid painkiller, other sedatives, etc. When the Soma pill is taken in a higher dosage than prescribed it can cause the issue of dependency in people. Therefore, it is advisable to not take the Soma pill for more than three weeks continuously. If you know anyone who is suffering from the issue of dependency, then consulting the rehab center is the best of the interest.

Tips on improving your Carisoprodol experience

Get Soma pill from a reputable source

One of the ways that you can get the best out of your muscle relaxant is by buying a high-quality Soma pill. You should choose to buy Soma online make sure that you choose the right pharmacy and ensure that the product they are selling is genuine. If possible check the reviews on the product before buying the medication.

Think about your current health condition

Many health issues can get worsen with the use of the Soma pill. Therefore, taking Carisoprodol make sure that you are not suffering from issues such as liver dysfunction, kidney disorder, or recently undergone surgery. In such conditions, it is best to consult a doctor before taking the medication. Also, ensure that you are not allergic to any of the substance that is present in the Soma pill.

Synthetic vs Natural

Carisoprodol is undoubtedly one of the most potent analgesics that is available in the market today. But along with the use of Carisoprodol, you can also look at some of the natural alternatives to using Soma pill, such as-

Willow bark- They are anti-inflammatory. The bark of the willow contains salicin that has a similar action as that of aspirin.

Turmeric- This is one of the most common spices that is used in curries. They are rich in curcumin which is an antioxidant that helps a person by protecting the body from free radicals and cell damage.

Clove oil-The use of clove oil is effective in treating pain from headache, toothache, arthritic inflammation etc.

Heat and ice padding