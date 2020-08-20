VP Records Sponsoring Angela Yee Day August 28th

NEW YORK – It’s that time of the year again for Angela Yee Day! The first one was a success and this year, the event will offer the same energy and vibes but virtually, allowing the event to be viewed globally via The Breakfast Club’s YouTube page on Friday August 28th.

VP Records continues as a sponsor, continuing to bring Caribbean artists and celebrate annual compilation Reggae Gold, out the same day.

Performances Include Acts Featured on Reggae Gold 2020 and more

Featured on the album this year, artists Christopher Martin with D Major, Noah Powa, Romain Virgo, Queen Ifrica and the legendary Beenie Man will perform. This will mark the first appearance by Beenie Man, Romain Virgo and Queen Ifrica and the 2nd appearance for Christopher Martin, D Major and Noah Powa. Other artists scheduled to perform are Hood Celebrityy and first time appearances by Kranium, Tarrus Riley, Kes and Josh X.

While the pandemic has stopped large gatherings, in lieu of an outdoor event such as the 1st annual Angela Yee Day, held last year at Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn, folks can also catch the virtual celebration on the Angela Yee Day mobile video truck that will be riding through Brooklyn and Queens from noon-8pm on August 28th. Those who catch a glimpse of the truck are encouraged to take selfies and post using #angelayeeday.

While the event is fun and entertaining, the purpose of Angela Yee Day, officially declared by Mayor Bill de Blasio on August 28th 2018, is about being of service to the community.

Angela Yee will be raising money with a “Back To School” drive for students of the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies, find out how to donate here.

Angela also encourages everyone to support and shop black owned businesses and nominate them here.

Along with Power 105.1 and VP Records/ Reggae Gold 2020, this year’s partners include Wray and Nephew Rum, Wing Stop, Personal-Touch CDPAP and Miss Jessie’s Hair Care.