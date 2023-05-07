Afrojack to Take Over Roxxy Beach in Sint Maarten Later This Month

Sint Maarten – Internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer Afrojack is set to perform live at Roxxy Beach in Sint Maarten on May 26th, 2023. This highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together Afrojack’s signature sound and electrifying energy to the beautiful beach setting of Sint Maarten.

With multiple chart-topping hits to his name, Afrojack has solidified his status as one of the most sought-after electronic dance music artists in the world. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Pitbull, David Guetta, and Beyoncé, and has won numerous awards for his exceptional contributions to the music scene.

Fans attending the Afrojack concert at Roxxy Beach can expect a night filled with high-energy beats and electrifying performances. With a stunning beach setting and state-of-the-art production, the concert is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

“We are excited to welcome Afrojack to Roxxy Beach in Sint Maarten,” said the concert’s organizers. “This is a rare opportunity for fans to experience his incredible music in such a beautiful and unique location, and we can’t wait to see the energy and excitement that he brings to the stage.”

Tickets for the Afrojack concert at Roxxy Beach are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this incredible event and experience one of the biggest names in music live on the beautiful shores of Sint Maarten.