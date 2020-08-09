Reggae Gold 2020 Featuring Spice, Squash, Noah Powa, Konshens, Queen Ifrica and More Available August 28th

NEW YORK – The highly anticipated Reggae Gold 2020 will be released on August 28th on VP Records.

The album compilation includes some of the biggest reggae and dancehall hits over the last year and more. Pre-orders are now available.

Including a number of exclusive and lead tracks, Reggae Gold 2020 features “Different Ranking” from trap-dancehall artist Squash, “Inches” from the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, which glorifies the long lengths of her hair extensions, “Spend Nuff Money” by Noah Powa, “Mi Luv Yuh” by Queen Ifrica and “Nah Let Go” by Konshens.

All singles have videos premiering leading up to the album release.

The album leads with two legends, Bounty Killer with “Lodge” and Beenie Man with “Blackboard”. The two artists recently made history with their highly watched Verzuz Battle presented by Timbaland and Swizz Beats on Instagram.

Also on the dancehall front are “Pretty Pon Snap” by Daddy1, “First Class Flight” by Jahvallani and “Big Big” by Christopher Martin.

On the reggae side, the album boasts a number of popular VP tracks of 2019 and 2020 such as “Valley of Jehoshaphat” by Reggae veteran Richie Spice, the introspective “Note to Self” by Jah9 featuring Chronixx and the romantic “Only You” by Jah Cure featuring Mya. Also on the album is “Best of Me” by Romain Virgo and “All Woman” by Ikaya.

Other notable mainstream tracks from the past year “Toast ” by Koffee and “Dumpling” by Stylo G featuring Sean Paul and Spice. Emerging artists Stalk Ashley with “Young” and Potential Kidd with “Jump Pan Mi” are also in the mix.

Visually captivating, Reggae Gold covers have been a conversation piece since its inception. In a different aesthetic, this years cover was no exception. The creative team consisted of photographer Wade Rhoden, creative director Sameel ‘Samo’ Johnson, stylist KOJI DEM, Creative director, VP Records’ Stephanie Chin and Rebecca Lovinsquy and models Suzanna Missenbeger and Romar Heart.

“We have had so many notable hits on the label over the last year, so putting this together was seamless”, said Neil “Diamond” Edwards, Senior Director of A&R at VP Records. “With the exclusive tracks and everything else, there is something for everyone, its a real solid collection,” he concluded.

Reggae Gold 2020 Tracklisting

Lodge- Bounty Killer Blackboard- Beenie Man Toast- Koffee Big Big- Christopher Martin First Class Flight (feat. Prince Swanny)-Jahvillani Dumpling (feat. Sean Paul and Spice) [Remix]- Stylo G Spend ‘Nuff Money- Noah Powa Different Rankin- Squash Pretty Pon Snap- Daddy1 Inches- Spice Jump Pan Mi- Potential Kidd Young- Stalk Ashley Nah Leave U- Konshens Mi Love Yuh- Queen Ifrica Only You (feat. Mya)- Jah Cure Best of Me- Romain Virgo All Woman- Ikaya Note To Self (Okay) [feat. Chronixx]- Jah9 Valley Of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)- Richie Spice