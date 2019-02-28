One Caribbean Television Now Available on Bell FIBE TV in Canada

TORONTO, Canada – One Caribbean Television, the 24/7 television channel with original and informative programming about the Caribbean and its people, is now available to Bell Fibe TV subscribers on Channel 2481 in Canada.

“We’re excited about fulfilling our dream to bring One Caribbean Television to the millions of Canadians with Caribbean connections through culture, heritage or travel,” said John Christianson, General Manager for the network. He added: “Bell Fibe TV is our first outlet in Canada and a welcome addition to our growing affiliate line-up.”

Apart from its renowned weather coverage, One Caribbean carries news, sports, travel, lifestyle and entertainment programming along with more Caribbean carnival coverage than any other source.

The launch of the channel, which is in preview until early April, comes with a new slate of programs, including Secrets of the Caribbean (travel), Island Eats (lifestyle), Prime Time Caribbean (news) and Rhythm & Buzz (entertainment).

In 2019, One Caribbean Television celebrates its seventh anniversary of live coverage, interviews and feature stories highlighting the people and the pageantry of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, which takes place from July 7 to August 11 this year.