VM Building Society Joins Jamaican Agencies for Services in Florida

[LAUDERHILL] – VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office, through its “Bank on the Move” initiative has partnered with the Integrated Diaspora Services (IDS), Registrar General Department (RGD), and Passport & Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to provide services of value to the Jamaican Diaspora communities across Central and South Florida.

Services Provided

These services include but are not limited to Jamaicans application for Tax-payer Registration Number (TRN); Birth Certificates; Jamaican Citizenship by birth, marriage, or descent. As well as renewal of Jamaican driver’s licenses, new and renewal of passports. Plus, Unconditional Landing Status, to allow for Jamaicans who visit the island on a foreign passport to stay for an unlimited period.

Locations

Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaicans in Florida may access these respective agency services from:

IDS’ Yaad and Farrin link-up, slated for Saturday, March 19 th , 2022, at the City Hall Lauderhill, 5581 Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill: 9:30am to 3:00pm

, 2022, at the City Hall Lauderhill, 5581 Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill: 9:30am to 3:00pm PICA’s Access to Jamaica, on Friday, March 25th; Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday, March 27th, 2022, at the Legends Resto & Lounge, 5250 International Drive, Orlando: 8:30am to 3:30pm

According to Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, VM – Florida Representative Office, “we are extremely excited to add another prong of civic services to our financial well-being education initiative to Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaicans in their respective locales without our members and customers having to leave the comfort of their geographical location to access services which are of great value”.

Rochester Lloyd also articulated that in addition to the services being offered by the IDS, RGD and PICA, during the VM’s ‘Bank on the Move’, members (new and existing) will meet VM Team Members face to face, whilst adhering to CDC guidelines and provide valuable information on VM’s products and services, such as new account opening information, member updates, mortgage loan pre-assessments required for purchasing property in Jamaica, Express Online Banking options, as well other general member queries.

VM – Florida Representative Office

The VM Building Society currently offers competitive interest rates. Rates as low as 4.25%pa on foreign currency mortgages loans. As well as its recently introduced iGain Platinum Certificate of Deposit with attractive interest rates. Ranging between 6%pa and 8%pa; and 1.25%pa and 3.5%pa on JMD and Foreign Currency instruments respectively.

The VM – Florida Representative Office, located at 2600 S. University Drive, Suite #109, Miramar. They will continue to serve its members (existing and new) across the United States of America (USA). Especially those who wish to do business in Jamaica. By providing valuable information on VM’s savings options for vacation, retirement, homeownership, and emergency-fund. As well as accept documents for the processing of mortgage loan applications for purchasing property in Jamaica.