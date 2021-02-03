Vaccine pre-registration program to tackle digital divide in Miami-Dade

[MIAMI-DADE] – On Feb. 2 the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution by Commissioner Raquel Regalado. The resolution mandates that the County implement a countywide advance registration program. Persons 65 years of age and older who wish to be placed on a standby list will be able to.

The legislation was filled prior to the County administration announcing it was working on a pre-registration platform. It mandates that the County establish a system that tracks registration and contacts residents with an available time, date, and location of an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination provided by Miami-Dade County.

Commissioner Regalado said that the competing vaccine efforts led by the state, county, cities and hospital system have produced confusion and frustration for many seniors. Especially in trying to chase websites and phone numbers during short windows of open appointments.

“We need clarity,” she said. “Not only for the over 65 population we are working with now. But, also for the homebound, people with underlying conditions, and disabilities. The fact we don’t have enough vaccines yet doesn’t mean we shouldn’t prepare for when we do.”

The legislation requires the County to report back on the creation and implementation of the advance registration program. Then, elected officials can adjust the program as needed to address underserved populations. Residents will also be allowed to connect to the system by calling 311.