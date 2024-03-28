MIRAMAR – Despite the rampant violence in Haiti, artists and members of the Haitian arts community will convene at the 2024HCCIS, the first conference of its kind in the Haitian market targeting emerging and established professional artists, professionals and entrepreneurs of the creative and cultural industries, as well students aspiring to a career in these industries, cultural journalists and media personalities.

This year, the conference will feature empowering-sessions with international renowned Haitian artists,

the painter SIMIL, and the percussionist, KAPI from Tabou Combo; and two educators, entrepreneurs

and artists, Berwick “Underscore” Augustin and Myriame Pierre. They will lead conversations around

the “Importance of education for the development of the Haitian arts sector”. Edna Bland, puppeteer,

educator and Board Member for Florida Association for Theater Educators will present a workshop on

career in the arts. And Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis will be the Dignitary Guest.

“At a moment when the majority of the intellectual capital of Haiti has been disseminated around the globe, and the few brave ones who live in the country are kept hostage in their house by terrorist groups, the time has come for the emergence of a new generation of social, cultural, economic,

education and political leaders. Haitian artists and actors of the creative industry in Haiti and in the Diaspora can play a proactive role by using the power of arts to inspire, motivate, mobilize and organize the Haitian people”, said Farah Larrieux, the producer of the HCCIS.

HCCIS Mission

The mission of HCCIS is to create a platform for Haitian artists from different arts disciplines, entrepreneurs, and professionals of the arts sector to effectively address issues related to their industries to promote collaborative and creative strategies that will stimulate economic development in minority communities.

The public can attend this free community and educational event either in-person or via Zoom. Creole

and English interpretation will be provided. To register, go to Eventbrite.com.

HCCIS is scheduled for Saturday, March 30th, 2024 from 12pm to 5pm (ET) – Doors open at 11:30am at the Miramar Branch Library & Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Pl, Miramar.