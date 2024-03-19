Virgin Islands Music Festival To Debut In May 2024

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission proudly announces the debut of a brand new, 3-day music festival titled, Virgin Islands Music Festival. This major music event will take place over the US Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24th to 26th 2024.

The event slogan, “60 Beats One Vibe”, echoes the backdrop of the 60 islands, rocks, and cays that make up the Virgin Islands, welcoming visitors, and residents to unite in the universal language of music. The Virgin Islands Music Festival promises world-class entertainment covering multiple genres, in the heart of the Virgin Islands’ capital city of Road Town.

On Friday, May 24th festivalgoers will be treated to a musical melange of Soca, Afrobeat, and R&B; Saturday, May 25th will feature Reggae, Dancehall, and Hip Hop; and as the festival culminates on Sunday, May 26th, attendees will groove to the rhythmic sounds of Jazz, Soul, Oldies, Pop, and Latin.

The confirmed headline artists for the event are none other than, Nigerian American actor and singer ROTIMI, international soca artist VOICE, international dancehall/reggae artist ALKALINE, R&B legend FREDDIE JACKSON, and BVI-based international soca band VIBE.

Commenting on the new event, Director of Tourism Clive McCoy said, “Premier Honourable Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley articulated the vision for events tourism to be an integral part of the BVI’s tourism marketing strategy, as events put a positive spotlight on the destination and stimulate economic activity including accommodation rentals, vehicle rentals, restaurants, and transportation. He has charged my team at the BVI Tourist Board & Film Commission to bring back a 3-day music festival, the likes of which have not been seen here since 2013. We have a fantastic lineup of artists who will surely excite music fans regionally and internationally.”

The Virgin Islands Music Festival promises an unforgettable experience, with an impressive lineup of performers gracing the stage performing an eclectic mix of genres including R&B, Hip hop, Reggae/Dancehall, Soca, Old School, and Fungi (the indigenous music of the BVI).

Stay tuned for updates on tickets, artist lineups, and other information on the festival, on their official Facebook and Instagram.