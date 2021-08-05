Grenada Welcomes Back International Visitors

[St. George’s, Grenada W.I.] – Grenada has been on the forefront of tourism developments with new airlift, accommodations, experiences, restaurants and more, and the warm and friendly Grenadian people invite travelers to experience Pure Grenada and the uniqueness of the Spice Isle of the Caribbean.

As travelers re-engage their passion for travel, the tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique have updated their COVID-19 health and safety protocols, effective July 31, to encourage international travelers to visit.

“The health and safety of Grenada’s citizens and its visitors has been a priority since the outset of this pandemic and our strict measures through our Pure Safe Travel initiative have allowed Grenada to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “We are thrilled to welcome back travelers and showcase the exciting new tourism developments that will continue to distinguish our island as a gem of the Caribbean. Once our guests arrive, they will find that the destination’s culture, cuisine and idyllic landscape are the definition of paradise.”

Grenada’s spectacular natural topography is complemented by a charming selection of luxury boutique hotels and villas, cuisine infused with exotic local spices, 40 white sandy beaches including the world-famous Grand Anse Beach and15 breathtaking waterfalls. Additional treats include five chocolate factories, three rum distilleries and more than 30 unforgettable dive sites, including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean, the ‘Bianca C’ and the World’s First Underwater Sculpture Park.

Most recently, the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, famed for its aromatic spices and chocolate, was officially designated as a Culinary Capital by the World Food Travel Association (WFTA), formed to spotlight culinary cultures around the world.

Below is a roundup of new tourism developments from accommodations, experiences, airlift, and more:

ACCOMMODATIONS

The Point at Petite Calivigny (opened 2020) is a luxury boutique private residence club featuring three villas, 12 condominiums, two large pools, gym and spa. Located on its own little corner of paradise, the property’s private lush grounds slope gently downwards to a pristine white sand beach and deep-water anchorage marine facility set in the beautiful turquoise waters of Benji Bay.

(opened 2020) is a luxury boutique private residence club featuring three villas, 12 condominiums, two large pools, gym and spa. Located on its own little corner of paradise, the property’s private lush grounds slope gently downwards to a pristine white sand beach and deep-water anchorage marine facility set in the beautiful turquoise waters of Benji Bay. The Villas of Mount Hartman Bay Estate (opened 2020) is set on a privately owned peninsula with seven acres of beach-front tropical gardens and a one- of a- kind experience. The variety of luxurious suites and villas are ideal for social groups, celebrations, weddings, etc. The resort typically only hosts one group at a time for luxury and privacy.

(opened 2020) is set on a privately owned peninsula with seven acres of beach-front tropical gardens and a one- of a- kind experience. The variety of luxurious suites and villas are ideal for social groups, celebrations, weddings, etc. The resort typically only hosts one group at a time for luxury and privacy. Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa (opening October 2021) is Royalton Luxury Resorts’ newest all-inclusive property with 269 rooms. Located on two white-sand beaches in Tamarind Bay, the resort offers relaxing ocean views and a host of water sports.

(opening October 2021) is Royalton Luxury Resorts’ newest all-inclusive property with 269 rooms. Located on two white-sand beaches in Tamarind Bay, the resort offers relaxing ocean views and a host of water sports. Spice Island Beach Resort (reopening October 2021) is a luxury, AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort located on Grand Anse Beach offering beachfront gourmet dining, romantic getaways, luxury spa and more.

(reopening October 2021) is a luxury, AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort located on Grand Anse Beach offering beachfront gourmet dining, romantic getaways, luxury spa and more. Six Senses at La Sagesse (opening 2022) will mark the brand’s debut resort in the Caribbean. Spread over 38 acres (15 hectares) over the natural topography of the land affording space, privacy and uninterrupted views over the turquoise sea. The resort will offer 56 guestrooms, seven one-bedroom villas and five two-bedroom villas.

(opening 2022) will mark the brand’s debut resort in the Caribbean. Spread over 38 acres (15 hectares) over the natural topography of the land affording space, privacy and uninterrupted views over the turquoise sea. The resort will offer 56 guestrooms, seven one-bedroom villas and five two-bedroom villas. Kimpton Kawana Bay Grenada Resort (opening 2022) will be a 146-room hillside retreat, tucked away between tropical rainforest cliffs and the world-renowned Grand Anse Beach. Amenities include private pools overlooking Grand Anse Beach, chef-driven restaurant, lounge and beach bars, fitness center, spa and water sports facilities.

(opening 2022) will be a 146-room hillside retreat, tucked away between tropical rainforest cliffs and the world-renowned Grand Anse Beach. Amenities include private pools overlooking Grand Anse Beach, chef-driven restaurant, lounge and beach bars, fitness center, spa and water sports facilities. Levera Nature and Beach Resort (opening 2022) is set on 375-acres of Grenada’s pristine northeast coast with airport accessibility and offering sweeping views of the Eastern Caribbean Sea and southern Grenadine Islands. The resort complex will feature boutique hotels, hotel cottages, private homes sites, and villas. Plus, access to two private islands for secluded, intimate getaways.

EXPERIENCES

Cayaks , a unique eco-tourism product that allows customers to see the destination’s unspoiled underwater landscape, using fully transparent kayaks.

, a unique eco-tourism product that allows customers to see the destination’s unspoiled underwater landscape, using fully transparent kayaks. Spice Isle Exploration , a tour and hospitality company that offers visitors the opportunity to pedal boat and kayak around the island’s stunning coastline as well as sailing excursions.

, a tour and hospitality company that offers visitors the opportunity to pedal boat and kayak around the island’s stunning coastline as well as sailing excursions. Culinary Safari , provided by Flavours of Grenada ®, a culinary adventure hosted by Chef Belinda Bishop that will show participants how to prepare an authentic Grenadian meal utilizing the fruits and vegetables harvested from the day’s tour.

, provided by ®, a culinary adventure hosted by Chef Belinda Bishop that will show participants how to prepare an authentic Grenadian meal utilizing the fruits and vegetables harvested from the day’s tour. Field to Bottle Rum Tour , where participants are taken on an immersive experience, from the sugar cane fields to the intricate rum distilling process, filling and labelling a personalized bottle of rum at the River Antoine Estate—oldest operating distillery in the Caribbean.

, where participants are taken on an immersive experience, from the sugar cane fields to the intricate rum distilling process, filling and labelling a personalized bottle of rum at the River Antoine Estate—oldest operating distillery in the Caribbean. L’Esterre Organics , Purchased by Lawrence and Gladys Ramdhanny in 1949, the L’Esterre Estate has been exporting organic nutmeg and cocoa for decades. Today, their Estate is operated by their children and grandchildren who are honor the family’s heritage by developing products from cocoa and nutmeg and offering eco-stays, wellness escapes and workshops.

, Purchased by Lawrence and Gladys Ramdhanny in 1949, the L’Esterre Estate has been exporting organic nutmeg and cocoa for decades. Today, their Estate is operated by their children and grandchildren who are honor the family’s heritage by developing products from cocoa and nutmeg and offering eco-stays, wellness escapes and workshops. Aquanauts Grenada , offers adaptable diving for everyone, eco-diving packages, yoga retreats, Scubasana courses and more.

, offers adaptable diving for everyone, eco-diving packages, yoga retreats, Scubasana courses and more. Go Dreevay, a brand new boat charter, takes guests to fun spots around Grenada for an adventurous, fun and unforgettable experience. Visiting Sandy Island, snorkeling the underwater sculpture park, bar hopping, and cruising Grenada’s southern coastline to different beaches are some of the itineraries available.

a brand new boat charter, takes guests to fun spots around Grenada for an adventurous, fun and unforgettable experience. Visiting Sandy Island, snorkeling the underwater sculpture park, bar hopping, and cruising Grenada’s southern coastline to different beaches are some of the itineraries available. Hangars Grenada is a bespoke service that specializes in arranging beautiful, themed outdoor picnics for couples or friends in some of the most scenic places in Grenada. They have quickly emerged as the island’s top wedding producers as well, and are able to offer top-notch, personalised event planning for anniversaries, birthdays, and other special occasions.

is a bespoke service that specializes in arranging beautiful, themed outdoor picnics for couples or friends in some of the most scenic places in Grenada. They have quickly emerged as the island’s top wedding producers as well, and are able to offer top-notch, personalised event planning for anniversaries, birthdays, and other special occasions. Myristic Mountain, is an eco-tourism estate in the north of Grenada, perfect for hiking, relaxation, and reflection. Activities including hiking to natural springs, enjoying river pools and hidden waterfalls amongst tropical flowers and spices, learning about organic farming and picking fruits and herbs.

RESTAURANTS

Varsity, located in True Blue, is a new restaurant and sports bar with a delectable menu and gorgeous bay views.

located in True Blue, is a new restaurant and sports bar with a delectable menu and gorgeous bay views. Paradise Beach Club, located in Carriacou, the beach club features signature seafood dishes and live music with outdoor seating and lounge areas and beautiful views of Sandy Island.

Friday’s Bar, located near the Maurice Bishop Intl. Airport, is a perfect spot for casual dining.

located near the Maurice Bishop Intl. Airport, is a perfect spot for casual dining. Tri-Island Chocolate Factory is an ethically produced, tree-to- bar high quality Grenadian chocolate. Visitors can visit and make their own chocolate bar.

Crazy Beach Corner is a new beachside tapas bar located in Carriacou offering great food, cocktails and delicious coffee.

Garden of Bay Leaf is a new Tea Room situated in a recently restored Nutmeg Processing Station in Vincennes, St. David. The Tea Room offers interactive sessions in which patrons will be able to make their own tea blends and carry them home. Natural teas include Soursop which has immune boosting and cancer fighting properties and Bay Leaf for energy restoration. The company hand picks leaves and naturally dries them in the Grenadian countryside, then carefully hand-fills them into bio-degradable tea bags.

AIRLIFT

There are non-stop and direct flights to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport from North America on American Airlines, JetBlue and Air Canada. JetBlue Airways offers daily service from John F. Kennedy Airport, American Airlines offers service twice a week (Wednesday & Saturdays) from Miami International Airport, and once a week (Wednesdays) from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

PURE SAFE TRAVEL

All persons entering Grenada either by air or sea must be fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccination and present a negative PCR test result, taken within three days of arrival. Exemptions to fully vaccinated status include citizens, residents, persons under 13, diplomats and airline crew on layover. A ‘Pure Safe Travel Authorization Certificate’ is needed by each traveler, including children, arriving in Grenada. Fully vaccinated travelers are only required to quarantine until clearance is received from Health Officials within 48 hours, pending a negative PCR test on entry. For more information on travel mandates, visit: www.puregrenada.com/travel-advisory/