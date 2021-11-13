Caribbean Nationals Receive Tourism Scholarships
CHTA Education Foundation and Les Roches announce scholarship recipients
[MIAMI] – The recently announced professional development program for Caribbean hospitality professionals, launched by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) and Les Roches, the hospitality management institution, has named two dozen Caribbean scholarship recipients.
Designed to accelerate the trajectory of participants’ hospitality careers, the program attracted more than 150 applicants over the summer.
Eleven candidates received a joint scholarship, which covers more than 75 percent of the program cost, and Les Roches offered a 50 percent bursary to an additional 13 candidates whose qualifications and potential could not be overlooked by the evaluation committee.
Candidates were selected from across the Caribbean and include hospitality professionals from both independent hotels and globally recognized branded hotels.
Recipients
Scholarship recipients hail from Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos.
“The support of CHTA member hoteliers, who have encouraged their staff to apply to this executive postgraduate online program, demonstrates a strong commitment to quality tourism and excellence in the region,” said Carlos Diez de la Lastra Buigues, Managing Director of Les Roches Marbella.
Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas and St. Lucia’s Ladera Resort and Bay Gardens Resorts will add to the roster of scholars by supporting additional candidates for the program in the future, while Sandals Foundation has committed a US$10,000 donation toward the overall sustainability of the program, supporting some of the most deserving candidates across the region’s hospitality sector.
Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of CHTAEF, said the Foundation was delighted to live up to its mission to improve and elevate the quality of tourism professionals through education and training. “We need to make serious investments in the future leaders of our region, while ensuring that the Caribbean is known as a center of excellence in one of the largest industries in the world. And we are off to a great start with Les Roches and our region’s finest hotels and resorts,” she stated.
Scholars /Nationalities/Company Affiliations
CHTAEF/Les Roches Professional Development Program Winners
- Anguilla: Jameel Rochester, Anguilla Tourist Board
- Antigua & Barbuda: Kafi Samuels, Sandals Grande Antigua
- Aruba: Mitchell Goeldjar, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort
- The Bahamas: Dorothy Deveaux, Atlantis Paradise Island
- Bermuda: Kaven Gibbons, Rosewood Bermuda
- Guyana: Gavin O’Brien, Cara Hotels
- Jamaica: Stephen Fagan, Sandals Resorts International
- St. Kitts & Nevis: Shelda Webster, Timothy Beach Resort
- St. Lucia: Yvette Henry, Ladera Resort
- St. Lucia: Lucia Poleon, Ti Kaye Resort & Spa
- Trinidad & Tobago: Curtis Lee, Beaches Resorts
Les Roches Bursary Winners
- Antigua & Barbuda: Rachel Browne, Hermitage Bay
- The Bahamas: Bradley Babbs, Atlantis Paradise Island
- Barbados: Shari Best, Mount Irvine Bay Resort
- Barbados & Trinidad: Rehana Dorsett, Atlantis Paradise Island
- Jamaica: Noshane King, Norwegian Cruise Line
- Puerto Rico: Sonya Marrero, Ladera Resort
- St. Kitts & Nevis: Shelisia Glasford, Park Hyatt St. Kitts
- St. Lucia: Richie Marcellin, Ladera Resort
- St. Lucia: Unice Calixte, Bay Gardens Resorts
- Trinidad & Tobago: Julia Harripaul, Canouan Estate Resort & Villas
- Trinidad & Tobago: Alaina Francois, Cara Hotels
- Trinidad & Tobago: Jessyka Gabriel, Mondrian Doha
- Turks & Caicos: Karen King, Point Grace Resort
