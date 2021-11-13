Caribbean Nationals Receive Tourism Scholarships

CHTA Education Foundation and Les Roches announce scholarship recipients

[MIAMI] – The recently announced professional development program for Caribbean hospitality professionals, launched by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) and Les Roches, the hospitality management institution, has named two dozen Caribbean scholarship recipients.

Designed to accelerate the trajectory of participants’ hospitality careers, the program attracted more than 150 applicants over the summer.

Eleven candidates received a joint scholarship, which covers more than 75 percent of the program cost, and Les Roches offered a 50 percent bursary to an additional 13 candidates whose qualifications and potential could not be overlooked by the evaluation committee.

Candidates were selected from across the Caribbean and include hospitality professionals from both independent hotels and globally recognized branded hotels.

Recipients

Scholarship recipients hail from Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos.

“The support of CHTA member hoteliers, who have encouraged their staff to apply to this executive postgraduate online program, demonstrates a strong commitment to quality tourism and excellence in the region,” said Carlos Diez de la Lastra Buigues, Managing Director of Les Roches Marbella.

Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas and St. Lucia’s Ladera Resort and Bay Gardens Resorts will add to the roster of scholars by supporting additional candidates for the program in the future, while Sandals Foundation has committed a US$10,000 donation toward the overall sustainability of the program, supporting some of the most deserving candidates across the region’s hospitality sector.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of CHTAEF, said the Foundation was delighted to live up to its mission to improve and elevate the quality of tourism professionals through education and training. “We need to make serious investments in the future leaders of our region, while ensuring that the Caribbean is known as a center of excellence in one of the largest industries in the world. And we are off to a great start with Les Roches and our region’s finest hotels and resorts,” she stated.

Scholars /Nationalities/Company Affiliations

CHTAEF/Les Roches Professional Development Program Winners

Anguilla: Jameel Rochester, Anguilla Tourist Board

Antigua & Barbuda: Kafi Samuels, Sandals Grande Antigua

Aruba: Mitchell Goeldjar, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

The Bahamas: Dorothy Deveaux, Atlantis Paradise Island

Bermuda: Kaven Gibbons, Rosewood Bermuda

Guyana: Gavin O’Brien, Cara Hotels

Jamaica: Stephen Fagan, Sandals Resorts International

St. Kitts & Nevis: Shelda Webster, Timothy Beach Resort

St. Lucia: Yvette Henry, Ladera Resort

St. Lucia: Lucia Poleon, Ti Kaye Resort & Spa

Trinidad & Tobago: Curtis Lee, Beaches Resorts

Les Roches Bursary Winners

Antigua & Barbuda: Rachel Browne, Hermitage Bay

The Bahamas: Bradley Babbs, Atlantis Paradise Island

Barbados: Shari Best, Mount Irvine Bay Resort

Barbados & Trinidad: Rehana Dorsett, Atlantis Paradise Island

Jamaica: Noshane King, Norwegian Cruise Line

Puerto Rico: Sonya Marrero, Ladera Resort

St. Kitts & Nevis: Shelisia Glasford, Park Hyatt St. Kitts

St. Lucia: Richie Marcellin, Ladera Resort

St. Lucia: Unice Calixte, Bay Gardens Resorts

Trinidad & Tobago: Julia Harripaul, Canouan Estate Resort & Villas

Trinidad & Tobago: Alaina Francois, Cara Hotels

Trinidad & Tobago: Jessyka Gabriel, Mondrian Doha

Turks & Caicos: Karen King, Point Grace Resort