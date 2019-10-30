“Live Like a Local” While Vacationing in Grenada

Tastefully appointed villas and restaurants serving-up Grenadian cuisine make experiencing Grenada easy & memorable

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – As a destination offering exceptional accommodations, cuisine and experiences, Pure Grenada is an ideal place for families, friends and groups seeking to “live like a local” while on vacation.

From stand-alone and resort-based villas for home-away-from-home experiences to restaurants serving up local cuisine for a taste of Grenada, travelers can live, dine and explore like a true Grenadian during their time in this tri-island nation.

What’s more, connecting with locals is easy as Grenadians are known for their warm and friendly nature.

Here are ways visitors can have a bespoke Grenadian vacation experience in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique – Three Islands, One Destination.

VILLA ACCOMMODATIONS

Grenada’s tastefully appointed and thoughtfully laid-out villas are ideal for families and groups seeking large accommodation and a home-like stay.

The destination offers private villas for those who desire a little more seclusion or amenities like private pools, extra space and state of the art kitchens to prepare meals.

Resort-based villas in Grenada are perfect for those who seek the best of both worlds of private spaces and resort-style amenities.

LOCAL CUISINE AND RESTAURANTS

Group travelers can spice up their bespoke Grenadian vacation experience by hiring a local chef to dish up meals from the convenience of their villa. As the destination is known as the “Spice of the Caribbean,” Grenadian chefs use home-grown herbs and spices to prepare healthy and tasty meals.

Recently opened restaurants on the destination, such as Sails, Spice Affair Grenada, Island Fever Tropical Tavern, Dexter’s Restaurant, Cayenne and Secret Harbour Restaurant are also ideal for those looking to mingle with Grenadians while indulging in a taste of Grenada.

EXPERIENCES

Off-the-beaten-path activities like river tubing down the Balthazar River and driving a dune buggy around St. George’s make for an exciting adventure and unique way for families to explore Grenada.

A visit to the Spice Market is the perfect way to socialize with Grenadians while trying locally grown produce and purchasing spices and art from vendors. Before heading back to their villa, groups can take a dip in one of the destination’s easily accessible waterfalls where they might spot local cliff jumpers taking a plunge.

A trip to Grenada is not complete without a visit to Grand Anse Beach, where depending on the time of day, you’ll likely find fisherman hauling in the catch of the day, vendors selling craft and children playing in the sand.