Running to the Beat of Kingston: Registration Opens for the 2025 Reggae Marathon

KINGSTON, Jamaica – This week marked the opening of registrations for the Reggae Marathon, a prominent event in Jamaica’s sports tourism calendar. In a significant shift, the marathon will no longer be hosted in Negril, but will instead be held in Kingston.

This year’s 25-year-anniversary milestone event will take place on December 7 along the scenic waterfront of downtown Kingston.

Kingston: A City of Culture and Rhythm

Quite fitting for the Reggae Marathon – an event steeped in reggae – Kingston is where reggae was born. With influential artists like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Jimmy Cliff leaving their mark, Kingston is the global center of the musical genre.

In 2015, the city gained further recognition by being named a UNESCO Creative City of Music, enhancing its cultural impact and importance.

Runners and walkers will race through the heart of Kingston, passing through Kingston’s business hub on King Street, and landmarks such as the Supreme Court, the National Gallery, Nethersole Place, home of the Bank of Jamaica and the spectacular murals of the Artwalk on Water Lane while taking in the scenic view of the Kingston Harbour, the 7th largest natural harbor in the world.

The course is designed to showcase the city’s rich cultural history while offering a flat and fast route for participants. Along the way, reggae music will set the tone, immersing everyone in the energy of Kingston.

International Appeal and Recognition

The Reggae Marathon’s global appeal continues to grow. In 2024, runners from over 25 countries participated in the event, reflecting the race’s international reach and global appeal, underscoring the race’s importance on the world stage.

In 2024, Runner’s World magazine recognized the event as one of the premier half marathons globally. This year’s race will retain the scenic course and immersive Jamaican vibe that landed the Reggae Marathon on the list as a bucket-list experience for runners and walkers of all levels.

Traditional Events, New Location

The S Hotel is in the heart of New Kingston. It will be the official host hotel for this year’s event. The hotel offers luxury and local charm. This makes it the perfect place for runners and supporters.

The Reggae Marathon will keep its fun traditions. One of these is the pre-race Pasta Party. Here, participants can eat and socialize. This event will now take place at the host hotel.

After the race, the post-race party will celebrate the achievements of all with food, music, and, naturally, more reggae.

Kingston’s mix of historical significance and contemporary culture makes it the perfect location for the Reggae Marathon. The city, also a hub of innovation and creativity, reflects the resilience of its people and the strength of Jamaican culture. Moving the Reggae Marathon to Kingston emphasizes the race’s evolution and its connection to Jamaica’s cultural heart.

Runners, walkers, and fans cheering from the sidelines will enjoy the 25th Reggae Marathon. It promises a great celebration of Jamaican culture, history, and music.