Alkaline Expresses Gratitude to Givenchy & its Creative Director Mathew M Williams

[Kingston, Jamaica]Considering the recent developments, Alkaline management issues the following statement:

“It’s with no surprise that The Man himself, Alkaline, continues to make huge strides in Reggae-dancehall music globally. Since the artiste introduction and ascension to the helm of the genre he represents fueled by his artistry, authenticity, and loyal fans, Alkaline continues to redefine the space as an independent artiste.

On June 22, 2022, four songs from Alkaline’s catalog were featured at Givenchyss23 men’s showcase in Paris, France. Alkaline would like to express his sincerest appreciation to Givenchy Creative Director, Mathew M Williams. Especially for the inclusion in said showcase and look forward to a continuous great relationship and partnership.

Dancehall’s influence on cultures, genres and fashion across the world is renowned. This new milestone demonstrates not just the economic value of the genre/culture but also Alkaline’s growth as he champions and ushers in a new era for Jamaican Music” – Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager.

