Reggae-Dancehall artiste Alkaline, New Rules Festival Jamaica Returns

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – New Era Productions in association with Reggae-Dancehall artiste Alkaline, is pleased to officially announce the return of New Rules Festival to Jamaica on July 2nd, 2022 at Independence Park (National Stadium Car Park).

The initial staging in 2017 which saw over 30,000 patrons in concert to witness Alkaline’s performance. This after his debut album peaked at #1 on the Billboard Reggae album charts. This overwhelming support and musical success since then speak to the artiste grasp on the genre then, a testament which resonates till today. Since its inception, the event has executed staging in Miami, Florida and New York City cementing the festival’s & artiste legacy.

Artiste Line-up & Event Details

The festival returns home for a much-anticipated staging given its absence from the local circuit for almost 5 years. New Rules Festival Jamaica will see acts such as Elephant Man, Aidonia, Macka Diamond, Skeng, and Jahvillani. In addition, Stalk Ashley, Marcy Chin, Knaxx, Star Captyn, Sykario and Kacique. Along with other surprise guests performing in concert with The Man Himself, Alkaline.

“Our Jamaican audience have been waiting. Not just for a great production/event like New Rules Festival but also to see Alkaline live in concert. It’s been about 5 years since he performed in Jamaica and his return this summer will be epic. Our shows platform has always catered to giving upcoming artiste a platform to shine. And, this year will be no different” states Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager/Event Organizer.

Given the anticipation to see Alkaline’s performance and the other mentioned acts, the New Era Productions team would like to implore our patrons to come out early. Gates open at 5pm with showtime to commence at 8pm. This will allow for all to secure parking arrangements, entrance to the venue and wide variety of offerings provided by our sponsors and vendors in a timely manner.

Sponsors

New Era Productions have partnered with Rum-bar Rum, Sunshine Snacks, and Main Event Entertainment Group. In addition to Zip103FM as sponsors for the upcoming staging of New Rules. “The mentioned brands and a few others to be announced in the coming weeks underscore what it means to be Corporate Socially Responsible companies. New Rules Festival is an event for the people. We are thankful to the respective brands for their partnership and long-standing commitment to our nation, states Rickardo Shuzzr Media & Sponsorship Manager.

Ticketing

Members of the public who would like to purchase tickets can do so online at www.Firstinlineja.com or at over 15 locations island wide. General admission tickets are priced at $3000 and VIP $8000. To purchase Cabana’s packages (Silver $150,000 & Gold $250,000), please contact 876-442-0784 or email newrulesfestival@gmail.com .

As a reminder, all tickets purchased for the April 2020 staging which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 will be honored. Follow us @NewRulesFestival for giveaways, promotional tour locations and more.

Health, Wellness & Safety

Given the health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, New Era Productions would like to implore all ticket-holders to exercise the necessary precautions such as the wearing of masks and utilizing sanitizers. Patrons will be updated of the guidelines set forth by the relevant agencies as appropriate and applicable.

Disruptive behavior at the venue, not limited to just inside but outside will be handled by local law enforcement. Plus, our security team. These security measures ensure the safety of all our stakeholders, as we execute another successful staging. We would also like to remind the public that, New Rules Festival is a weapons free event. Items such as firecrackers or aerosol products (but not limited to) won’t be permitted.

Ticket holders must be 18 years or older to drink alcohol. Drink Responsibly!