US Virgin Islands Governor’s leadership style lauded in Inc.com

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has been lauded for his leadership in the face of two Category 5 hurricanes, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, in Inc.com, a weekly magazine for entrepreneurs and business owners.

His direct communication style is described as exemplary.

“Governor Mapp pulled no punches when it came to communicating with his populace. He was on the radio almost every night (both before and after the storms), and he was clear and direct,” Melanie Curtin, a columnist and Virgin Islands native, wrote in her editorial.

Governor Mapp is recognized for not shirking responsibility or blaming others for the fallout of the hurricanes. His straightforwardness, along with his sense of humor to uplift the people of the Territory, is noteworthy, Curtin noted.

“There are good women and men elected to lead, care, and serve, who do just that,” Curtin wrote. “There were a lot of remarkable people who shone their light this year. But to this island girl, Governor Mapp is the MVP of 2017.”

Read the complete article here.