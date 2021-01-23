[MIAMI] – The Adrienne Arsht Center has a lineup of in-person performances and online events commemorating Black History Month in February 2021.

The virtual lineup includes the second-annual Heritage Festival and the final installment of The Heritage Project Online Salon Series: The Business of Show, along with previously-announced in-person performances by New Orleans jazz legends Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Florida-based R&B and soul artist Keba & The Usual Suspects.

In-person Events

Events will be socially distanced and conducted according to CDC and local health guidelines. This includes touchless digital ticketing, wellness screenings and temperature checks prior to entry. Face coverings (over the mouth and nose) are required for all attendees. Light bites and beverages for purchase will be delivered directly to your seat. Seating for in-person performances is purchased by the table with limited capacity of up to four guests.

Black History Month Programs

Heritage Fest 2021 – Virtual

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3 p.m.

FREE

YouTube and Facebook Live

The second-annual Heritage Festival will feature a multidisciplinary, daylong celebration of performance and culture in Miami while supporting Pan-African art in our community. This online production will feature performances from visual performance artist, scholar and award-winning documentarian Omilani Alarcon; community ambassador, performance artist and cultural curator Deborah Magdalena; with more talented performers to be confirmed.

The virtual festival will have something for everyone, with fun for the entire family. Tune in to learn a new recipe, listen to Miami’s Pan-African history, take a virtual tour of Wynwood’s newest murals, take in beautiful choreography, create a work of art and more – all from the safety and comfort of your home. FREE. RSVP here.

The Heritage Project Online Salon Series – Virtual

The Business of Show: Black Culture as a Commodity

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

FREE

Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live – RSVP here

This final salon in our six-part series will explore the economic impact and cultural significance of Black trailblazers in the arts. We will look at artists as business professionals and discuss how Black culture has become a commodity. The panel will consist of arts administrators, performers and others. Closed captioning will be provided.

The Heritage Project Online Salon Series was created by Arsht Center staff as a way to elevate Black experiences while uplifting Black voices during an important time in our nation’s history. Beginning in September, the Center hosted free monthly discussions on Zoom, with topics including Songs of Freedom, Afro-Latinx Music Experience, Black Perspectives on the Great White Way, Black Street Art + Black Lives Matter, and Black Greek Step and Marching Band Traditions. All past salons can be viewed here.

These performances will be part of the Arsht Center’s Black History Month celebration:

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Jazz Roots on the Plaza presented by EFG

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 per person

Thomson Plaza for the Arts – In-person Concert

New Orleans Jazz

Celebrating over 40 years since their founding in 1977, New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop, Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a “musical gumbo,” has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones. Forty-plus years later, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances. For tickets and more information, click here.

Keba & The Usual Suspects, Live on the Plaza

Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 per person

Thomson Plaza for the Arts – In-person Concert

A Trinidad-born artist with rhythm in her blood, Keba’s soul-flavored songs are an exploration of becoming a self-made American woman. Reminiscent of artists like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Chaka Khan. Keba’s songs are a sensual fusion of pop, R&B and soul, accented with exotic rhythms and cinematic climaxes. Her playful yet powerful lyrics are an anthem of empowerment and inner strength.

For tickets and more information, click here.