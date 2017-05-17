Vote For The New Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Representative

Voting to begin May 23rd for new Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Representative for Southern USA

SOUTH FLORIDA – Three Jamaican nationals are vying for the volunteer position of the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Representative for Southern USA.

Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board candidates

Bevan Earle, media professional of Fort Lauderdale

Oliver Falloon Reid, mortgage finance professional of Broward County, Florida

Wayne C. Golding, Sr., Esq., Florida attorney at law and resident of Orlando

The position is eligible for two years will serve the thirteen (13) Southern States of the United States of America, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The voting process begins next Tuesday, May 23 and will close on Wednesday, June 7.

“The entire process is based on integrity, transparency, and with honor and trust,” according to the coordinator of the Election Committee for the Southern USA, the Reverend Horace Ward of the Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens, Florida.

To learn more about the candidates, and for further information and instructions on the voting procedures, persons can visit the Jamaica Diaspora election website

The person securing the majority of votes will be declared the duly elected Diaspora Advisory Board Representative by Monday, June 11.

Sharing information regarding the conduct of elections, Rev. Ward encouraged all Jamaican nationals residing in the Southern USA to participate in the election process. Given the wide geographical area of that region, voting will be conducted electronically and via mail-in ballots submitted to Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33169.

Each voter will be limited to one ballot by selecting one of the three listed candidates and is required to give name and address.

Rev. Ward emphasized that additional information will be disseminated through available sources including the media, community associations, churches and faith-based organizations.

The Diaspora Advisory Board arose out of the first Biennial National Diaspora Conference held in Kingston, in June 2004. The total of ten Board members is required to represent the interest of Jamaican Diaspora populated communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, while maintaining close relationship with the Jamaican foreign missions and embassies in those regions as well as the Government and people in Jamaica.

In preparation for the election process to elect the new Advisory Board Representative, Rev. Ward reiterated that he is interacting with regional community associations, media and faith-based leaders across the Diaspora to create awareness and interest to the “Diaspora movement to which each of us as Jamaicans residing overseas, is a member” he emphasized.