SOUTH FLORIDA – Urban Journey has released its 11th digital travel guide, focused on the vibrant and enchanting Caribbean. Timed perfectly with the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted across various islands in the Caribbean from June 1st to June 29th, 2024, our guide offers travelers an in-depth look into the heart and soul of this captivating region.

“The Cricket World Cup shining its global spotlight on the Caribbean presents a golden opportunity,” said our founder at Urban Journey. “We aim to go beyond what’s commonly seen or experienced by tourists. This guide delves deeply into the cultural, historical, and breathtaking landscapes that make the Caribbean truly unique.”

Our affiliation with the Caribbean Tourism Organization has bolstered this endeavour. Working closely with influencers, industry experts, tourism heads, and local residents, we’ve managed to uncover hidden aspects and authentic experiences often missing from standard guidebooks.

Key highlights of the guide include:

Hidden gems in Antigua and Barbuda, personally unveiled by food and travel expert Aaliyah Tutt

Delectable culinary explorations in Trinidad & Tobago, guided by renowned food connoisseur Baidawi Assing

Exclusive insights and anecdotes from prominent figures like Daren Sammy, the West Indies Cricket Coach, who shares all that he loves about Saint Lucia.

These enriching narratives are designed to offer travelers a nuanced view of each destination, providing both iconic landmarks and cherished local favorites. From the bustling streets of Georgetown to the river trails of Saint Lucia, every page of our guide reflects conversations and tips from those who live and breathe these locations.

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, eloquently states, “Tourism, like cricket, is in our blood.” She adds, “The selection of the Caribbean to co-host the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an enormous vote of confidence in the region’s ability to receive and care for the legions of cricket fans traveling to experience this incredibly exciting sporting event. It is also a natural fit for us given not only the passion and pride we have for the game, but also our standing as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.”

Handpicked Gems

While the T20 Cricket World Cup serves as an excellent pretext for this guide, our coverage goes far beyond the boundaries of the tournament. We’ve taken care to handpick gems from a range of locales:

Top dining experiences in Barbados , showcasing local cuisine in all its diverse and delicious glory.

, showcasing local cuisine in all its diverse and delicious glory. Unique attractions in Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Saint Lucia, perfect for travelers planning a multi-destination trip.

Tips for adventures and experiences for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Read the guide here: Ultimate Destination Guide for the Cricket World Cup 2024

For those ready to explore further, we’ve also included hidden havens in New York City, Dallas Fort-Worth, and Greater Fort Lauderdale, all crafted with detailed recommendations from locals and experts.

Whether you’re a cricket aficionado eager to catch every thrilling match, or a wanderluster seeking your next grand adventure, Urban Journey’s Ultimate Destination Guide to the Cricket World Cup 2024 equips you with everything you need for an unforgettable experience. The curated lists and insider tips ensure that you can traverse this fantastic region with confidence and ease.

The Caribbean, long celebrated for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, now provides the perfect backdrop for a digital travel guidebook launched during such a globally significant event.

With detailed recommendations and insider tips, this guide aims to make travel through the Caribbean both effortless and highly memorable.