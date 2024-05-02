Local News

Promotions for 2024 World Cup Cricket in Barbados Launched at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

Barbados Consul General Rudy Grant addresses the audience at Island SPACE as he introduces ICC World Cup Cricket coming to Barbados in summer 2024.
Barbados Consul General Rudy Grant addresses the audience at Island SPACE as he introduces ICC World Cup Cricket coming to Barbados in summer 2024. | Photo by K Rich Photography.

FORT LAUDERDALE – Kicking off their South Florida promotions for the ICC Cricket World Cup to be held on the island in June 2024, the Consulate General of Barbados in Miami along with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc welcomed around 100 guests to a reception at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on the evening of Saturday, April 27th.

Distinguished guests included former Barbadian ambassador to the United States Noel Lynch, who delivered an impassioned keynote address. Sharing details on the island nation’s decision to invest $50 million into preparations for the event, he said that, conservatively, Barbados stood to generate more than $110 million in revenue from it. With game tickets currently starting as low as $17, he invited all in attendance to plan their visits early.

Open Invitation

Peter Mayers, USA Director of Tourism for BTMI, offered a presentation giving insight into the state of the island’s tourism sector for 2024. In addition, inviting the assembled diaspora to make plans for “We Gatherin’” — Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s vision for an all-inclusive Bajan homecoming, in 2025.

Joel "Big Bird" Garner presents a WI cricket jersey and mini bats to Island SPACE president Calibe Thompson as (L-R) Barbados Consul General Rudy Grant, fmr Amb Noel Lynch and Peter Mayers, Director USA for BTMI look on
Joel “Big Bird” Garner presents a WI cricket jersey and mini bats to Island SPACE president Calibe Thompson as (L-R) Barbados Consul General Rudy Grant, fmr Amb Noel Lynch and Peter Mayers, Director USA for BTMI look on. | Photo by K Rich Photography.

Also present was legendary Barbadian cricketer Joel “Big Bird” Garner, who shared a few words early in the evening, later presenting a signed West Indies jersey and cricket bats as gifts to the museum. Joining him in signing were cricketers Lawrence Rowe and Adrian Griffith.

Consul General Rudy Grant played emcee for the evening. Grant encouraged the audience to engage with Barbados, with cricket, and with the host venue at Island SPACE. Other presenters included Father Anthony Holder, who started the evening with a blessing, Island SPACE president Calibe Thompson, who welcomed attendees, and Consul Marvin Brathwaite, who offered closing remarks.

Rum cocktails and small plates of traditional Bajan favorites including fish cakes, macaroni pie and pelau were provided by culinary ambassadors Philip “Casanova” Antione and Chef Creig Greenidge.

Learn more about 2024 ICC World cup cricket in Barbados at barbadoscricket.org.

