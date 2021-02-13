Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins Launches Virtual Video-series for Black History Month

[MIAMI-DADE] – In celebration of Black History Month, Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins (District 8) proudly released her first of a series of conversations with local black leaders. The theme of the series is We Rise: Conversations about our past, present, and future. The series aims to highlight the many contributions local black leaders have made to our Miami Dade community. It also aims to encourage conversations about race.

We Rise Conversation with Dr Marvin Dunn

In the first conversation, the Commissioner discusses Black history of the residents of South Dade with Dr. Marvin Dunn. Dunn is a former FIU Psychology Department Director, author, and historian. This conversation was inspired by the lyric, “Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us.” The topics discussed include the impact of transportation on prosperity for Blacks in South Florida. Plus, school integration, the impact of George Floyd’s death, the McDuffie Riots, and the plight of Black labor in South Dade.

In the episode, when asked about significant changes for the Black community in Miami-Dade, Dr. Marvin Dunn shares, “The thing that has changed significantly in Dade County has been political empowerment, particularly in South Dade County. It would have been unimaginable 20 years ago, 30 or 40 year ago, that there would be a Black person [such as Commissioner Cohen Higgins] representing this County; particularly from South Dade County.”

In the conversation with Dr. Dunn, Commissioner Cohen Higgins said, “Until we are able to speak to each other about conversations that may make us feel uncomfortable, the opportunity for progress diminishes substantially. This conversation with Dr. Dunn was very educational. It is my hope is that this is the beginning of many more conversations on race. Even though, uncomfortable as they may be, that will benefit our whole community.”

The full episode can be seen HERE

We Rise Conversation with Felecia Hatcher

The Commissioner’s We Rise conversations will also include a soon-to-be-released video focusing on Black entrepreneurship. This interview will be with local inclusive tech founder, Felecia Hatcher. Together, they discuss empowering Black entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade County. In addition, they discuss tackling barriers to equitable prosperity.