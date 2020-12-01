Jamaican Hotelier, Josef Forstmayr Honored for Dedicated Service to JTB Board of Directors

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Jamaican Tourism executive Josef Forstmayr of Round Hill Hotel has been honored for his sterling contribution to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett presented a special gift to Mr. Forstmayr during the first meeting of the new board, thanking him for his 23 years of unbroken service as a member of the board of directors of the JTB.

“On behalf of the officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the entire tourism fraternity, we owe you a debt of gratitude for your unwavering dedication and support of the industry,” noted Minister Bartlett.

In addition to serving as a director of the Jamaica Tourist Board, Mr. Forstmayr serves on a number of other boards including the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and is the chairman of the Montego Bay Arts Council. Between 2001-2003, he was president of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA) and is a past president of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), where during his tenure he increased awareness of the CHTA’s “Tourism is Key” advocacy campaign.

Mr. Forstmayr is a recipient of the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer from the government of Jamaica for his contribution to island’s tourism industry. He currently serves as managing director of Round Hill Hotel and Villas, a position he has held since 1989.