Cricket, the Global Sport, Rolling into Greater Fort Lauderdale

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE – Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale, is pleased to welcome the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Men’s World Cup to Broward County Stadium this summer.

To celebrate the countdown to the start of cricket season, a 400-pound, 8-foot tall replica of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket ball will be on display at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, starting Friday, February 23, 2024.

The cricket ball will stop at various locations throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale before it heads to its home at the Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, where the cricket matches will be played in June. As the giant cricket ball tours the city, people are encouraged to interact with the cricket ball’s augmented reality.

“I am so excited to see the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup come to Broward County,” said Broward County Mayor Nan Rich. “I am so proud that our cricket stadium will host an event of this size and importance, the first of its kind in the United States.”

This is the first time the world’s second most watched sport will be holding World Cup matches in the U.S. The matches are expected to bring over 45,000 visitors to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.

“In Broward County, we proudly embrace our motto of ‘Everyone Under the Sun.’ The World Cup cricket tournament presents a unique opportunity for us to showcase this spirit of inclusivity and diversity, as we warmly welcome teams from across the globe,” said Broward County Commissioner, Hazelle Rogers. “Through this event, we celebrate our shared humanity, cultural exchange, and the thrill of competition. We look forward to hosting an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike.”

ICC T20 World Cup Matches in Broward County

The ICC T20 World Cup will consist of 55 matches, with 16 played in the U.S. Four matches will be played at Broward County Stadium:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal

Friday, June 14, 2024: USA vs. Ireland

Saturday, June 15, 2024: India vs. Canada

Sunday, June 16, 2024: Pakistan vs. Ireland

“It is an honor to be chosen as one of the locations in the United States to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will welcome teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East Asia, the Pacific, and Europe. Since the Broward County Stadium was the first ICC-sanctioned stadium in the U.S., we’re proud to see it thrive as a place where champions practice and play to win,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

For more information on the upcoming ICC Cricket T20 Men's World Cup or to purchase tickets online, visit VisitLauderdale.com.