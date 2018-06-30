U.S. Virgin Islands State of Emergency extended

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has signed an order renewing the U. S. Virgin Islands State of Emergency declaration through August 1, 2018. The current order expires July 2.

The order was renewed as the Territory remains under a Presidential Disaster Declaration and is in a state of recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria with significant damage to its infrastructure, to include its hospitals, schools, government offices, ports and roadways.

The provision regarding price freezes has been removed from the most recent State of Emergency declaration as market conditions have now stabilized in the Territory, allowing for competitive pricing and economic growth, which will benefit both the business community and residents.