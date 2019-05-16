Survival Guide to Best of the Best Caribbean Music Fest

SOUTH FLORIDA – Best of the Best Music Fest is one of South Florida’s highly anticipated and highly attended Caribbean stage shows hosting over 15 major Dancehall, and Reggae artists.

Best of the Best Music Fest celebrates its 13th Annual concert in 2019.

This year’s festivities will be at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Sunday, May 26th and we’ve got you covered on what you’ll need to survive one Miami’s most energetic and vibe-full Memorial Weekend shows.

Get ready to lime out in the sun at the Bayside amphitheater that sets a scenic view of the essence of downtown Miami’s high life.

Yachts, high rise condominiums, and corporate headquarters are the backdrop of the stage that will introduce Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Alkaline, Jahmiel, Frisco Kid and General B, to name a few.

In the melting pot that this is Miami, get ready to bring your Flag as the entire Caribbean will be in full effect and hailing the islands that they represent.

Be sure to bring out the blankets, quad chairs and foldable chairs as it will be a long day out and up on your feet. Of course, we are all trying to live our best life in the sun but also want to stay protected, so sunscreen is advisable and make a note that the party doesn’t stop, rain or shine, so bring your rain slickers just in case there is a shower.

For the smokers, all cigarettes must be in a sealed pack to enter, and I’ll add that if it’s rolled by hand or considered illegal, it’s not allowed in the amphitheater.

For all the social media and self-proclaimed photographers out there, only non-professional cameras and action cameras such as GoPro’s will be permitted, so the use of camera phones and small handhelds are recommended.

Small fanny packs, backpacks, and purses will be allowed for the day, so it would also be a good idea to have your chargers and portable chargers on hand to ensure that you catch all of the magic and mayhem that goes on, as this show goes from 2:00 PM till midnight.

So let’s talk about what’s on the inside… Food, Food, Food, and more Food.

Local food vendors will out with a variety of different options, but make a note that this is a Caribbean stage show, so don’t expect any salad bars and sushi at this festival, get ready for jerk, curry, fried and Creole food that will be a reflection of the culture and distinct cuisine of the islands.

The vendors will provide other varieties other than food; natural care products, clothing, jewelry, and other goodies will be there for purchase.

Now that you have your checklist ready the only left to do is go and get your tickets, click here to purchase online or visit any of the many ticket outlets throughout, New York, Central, and South Florida.

See you at the stage.