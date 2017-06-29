Dr Sue signs agreement with Riddims Marketing

Miramar – Dr. Susan Lycett Davis, also known as Dr Sue and highly regarded by many for her outstanding work as an educator, author, writer, poet, storyteller, speaker, community and cultural activist has signed a management agreement with Riddims Marketing.

The agreement calls for Riddims Marketing to represent “Dr Sue” as her agent, managing the business and artistic matters related to her career.

Dr Sue has dedicated her life and career to arts, education and entertainment and has been recognized by several organizations for her outstanding work, and most recently has been honored as Professor Emeritus at Nova University in Davie, Florida.

When asked why she decided to partner with Riddims Marketing, Dr. Susan Davis replied, “Prayerfully, divine discernment led me to Riddims Marketing. There was no rhyme, rhythm, reason or science to the decision, mere obedience! Another bold step of Faith.”

After several meetings, it was evident that there was a total alignment of the vision she has for herself and the direction Riddims Marketing wanted to take in order to broaden her market and expand her artistry. There was a force at work that could not be denied.

“Managing Dr Sue is going to give us the opportunity to expand our portfolio as a company” stated Eddy Edwards, CEO of Riddims Marketing. “We are excited about the dynamic energy and life Dr. Sue represents and we are most interested in the creative journey we will explore. I am positive that together we will develop new and exciting ventures.”

Riddims Marketing has been one of the leading marketing and production companies in South Florida’s Caribbean community since 2000 and they show no signs of slowing down.

Over the years, the company has presented a number of corporate organizations and produced a range of family-friendly events; from “knee-slapping” comedy shows to the most eclectic reggae, soca and jazz concerts. Now, they are most elated to announce their step into artist management and who better to cut the ribbon with than THE “Dr Sue”.

The ability to market Dr Sue for her expertise in the academic community as an educator and also as a performing artist provides for new and unique marketing opportunities.

Riddims Marketing plans to work with Dr Sue to develop several programs and projects focusing on these different areas of her proficiency.