Singing Sandra Gone Home to Sing with the Angels

by Howard Campbell

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Singing Sandra, second woman to win the coveted Calypso Monarch title in Trinidad and Tobago, died there on January 28 at age 64.

The Daily Express newspaper in that country reported her passing but did not give a cause of death.

Singing Sandra, whose real name was Sandra Des Vignes-Millington, was 63. She won the Calypso Monarch title in 1979 thanks to the songs, Song For Healing and Voices From The Ghetto.

Calypso Rose was the first woman to accomplish that feat in 1978.

Four years later, Singing Sandra repeated the feat with the songs, For Whom The Bell Tolls and Ancient Rhythm.

Singing Sandra was known throughout the Caribbean for Die With my Dignity, a pre-Me Too Movement song that decried the behavior of male bosses who used their position to seek sex from female workers.

That song was released in 1987 shortly after recording career began.