Jamaica Tourist Board Recognized for Outstanding PR and Marketing

Jamaica Honoured by The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) with Two Awards for Jamaica House

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has started 2017 on a very high note winning two coveted public relations awards for their marketing of the Jamaica House 2016 at the 31st Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) honored the JTB with two Adrian Awards: a Silver in the Special Events category and Bronze in the Consumer Campaign category.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International with these awards. They are a testament of the hard work and commitment of the team at the Jamaica Tourist Board to create campaigns and programs that resonate in our markets and amplify our brand across the world,” said Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.

With the Olympics taking place in South America for the first time, the JTB used this grand stage to engage Brazilian and international consumers.

Over a ten-day period, Jamaica House was utilized to promote Destination Jamaica through a strategic communication campaign encompassing a mix of traditional media relations, social media and consumer activations. This gave potential visitors and fans of Jamaica a taste of the island’s culture through its music and food, and a chance to celebrate with Jamaicans.

Additionally, the JTB executed watch events in the US and Canada as well as facilitated media from across UK and Europe.

As a result, Jamaica House was visited by over 20,000 patrons, over 100 travel agents and tour operators and amassed over 4 billion global media impressions including BBC, CNN and NBC out of the USA.