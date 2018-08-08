North Miami Councilman Elected To Serve As Sister Cities International Board of Director

North Miami – On Friday, August 3rd, members of Sister Cities International voted North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme to serve a three-year term on the 2018 Sister Cities International Board of Directors at the Annual Business Meeting during the Annual Conference in Aurora, Colorado.

“It is a privilege and honor to serve in such a globally capacity on this esteemed board”, said Desulme. “I hope to bring my wealth of knowledge and international experience to further the goals and mission of Sister Cities International.”

Desulme is among 10 new members appointed to the 24-member Board of Directors, overseen by the Chairman. Board members serve three-year terms, and state coordinator, youth, and young professional representatives serve two-year terms.

Founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, Sister Cities International serves as the national membership organization for 500 member communities with relationships in over 2,000 communities in more than 140 countries. Sister Cities International unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers who work tirelessly to promote the organizations’ mission of creating world peace and understanding through economic and sustainable development programs, youth and education projects, arts and culture, and humanitarian assistance.

Desulme’s term runs until 2021. As a board member of Sister Cities International, Desulme will serve the organization to help advance its mission of “promoting peace through people—one individual, one community at a time.”