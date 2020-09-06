Senator Kamala Harris’ Interview with Marlon Hill on Caribbean Radio

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Saturday, September 4th, Senator Kamala Harris did a historic interview on Caribbean Riddims, The Peoples Politics with host, Attorney Marlon Hill.

Kamala Harris shared her insights about her nomination, the campaign, upcoming elections and the importance of voting to her personal preferences of food and family values.

Leading up to the interview Marlon Hill stated, “Senator Harris’ interview appearance on Caribbean American radio underscored the importance of this growing population segment in the State of Florida and the impact on electoral margins in an anticipated divisive election. Likewise, given her connection to St. Ann, Jamaica from her paternal family, it was also important to simply get to know the woman behind the politics and history of the moment.

Get to know the woman behind the historic nomination here. Text JOIN to 30330 to connect #BidenHarris