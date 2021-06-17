Broward County Selects Monica Cepero as the Next County Administrator

[BROWARD COUNTY] – The Broward County Commission has selected Monica Cepero to succeed Bertha Henry as County Administrator. With nearly 30 years of state and local government management experience, nearly half of it with Broward County. As a result, Monica is ready to take the reins for the County organization upon Bertha’s retirement in March 2022.

Prior to joining Broward County, Monica was responsible for the policy and budget recommendations of $6.5 billion for the environment and agricultural agencies. Such as, the Environmental Policy Advisor to Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Since joining Broward County, she has worked side-by-side with Bertha Henry. Specifically, as part of the executive team for 13 years, serving four as Deputy County Administrator. She has worked hands on with every County agency.

“She will lead with a fair, steady and knowledgeable hand, having fought through many challenges by my side,” said Bertha Henry, County Administrator. “Monica’s commitment to equality for all ensures that our reputation as an economic and culturally diverse and welcoming community will flourish.”

Upon nominating Monica for the position, Mayor Steve Geller said, “She has the right blend of experience, leadership, and knowledge to move Broward County forward.”

Commissioner Nan Rich said, “Being at the County, she knows all levels of government. She has access and understands the differences which I think is incredibly important for a County Administrator in a County such as ours.”

Community Involvement

The County Commission decided to forego a national search in favor of promoting Cepero to County Administrator, because why look for the best, when “Monica is the best,” said Commissioner Mark Bogen. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with her in the future.” Many non-profit organizations, community members and business leaders sent letters and expressed their support of her appointment. She has deep ties throughout the state and within the local community as a Commissioner of the Florida Commission on Human Relations, member of the International County Management Association, Florida Association of County Managers, League of Women in Government, Hispanic Leadership Network, and more.

Humbled

Upon Board approval, a very grateful and humbled Monica stated “first of all thank you Mayor, Vice Mayor and Commission. I appreciate your support and value your confidence. I look forward to our continued partnership and doing really great things together. Especially, moving the needle forward for Broward County and its citizens.”

Accomplishments

Some of her accomplishments and initiatives taken along with Bertha, include the Airport’s south runway, airport terminal expansion. Plus, modernization initiatives, port initiatives, convention center expansion and arena redevelopment, multiple economic development ventures, and much more.

Budget Responsibility

Cepero will oversee an annual budget of $5.4 billion and 6,600 employees, as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. Broward is the 17th largest county in the U.S. and has a population of approximately two million people.