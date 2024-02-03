Trinidadian Reggae Artist Mosiah Unveils the official video for “More Than Gold”

Mosiah‘s anticipated album, “I-Frequency,” is making waves in the Reggae genre, with lead singles “Economic Slavery ft Teacha Dee” and “More Than Gold” already drawing attention.

The album features exceptional collaborations with celebrated Jamaican artists like Teacha Dee, Skarra Mucci, Denham Smith, Trinidadian Elder Son, and Tabitha Gerbadian from Barbados.

Mosiah’s artistry shines through in the album, blending diverse talents to create a harmonious set of tracks.

As the release date of February 9th nears, the excitement grows for the reveal of “I-Frequency”. Fans can look forward to a musical voyage that not only breaks barriers but also echoes Mosiah’s authentic and passionate sound.