Entertainment

Trinidadian Reggae Artist Mosiah Unveils the official video for “More Than Gold”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News41 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Mosiah More than Gold
Mosiah

Mosiah‘s anticipated album, “I-Frequency,” is making waves in the Reggae genre, with lead singles “Economic Slavery ft Teacha Dee” and “More Than Gold” already drawing attention.

The album features exceptional collaborations with celebrated Jamaican artists like Teacha Dee, Skarra Mucci, Denham Smith, Trinidadian Elder Son, and Tabitha Gerbadian from Barbados.

Mosiah More than Gold
Mosiah

Mosiah’s artistry shines through in the album, blending diverse talents to create a harmonious set of tracks.

As the release date of February 9th nears, the excitement grows for the reveal of “I-Frequency”. Fans can look forward to a musical voyage that not only breaks barriers but also echoes Mosiah’s authentic and passionate sound.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News41 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Farm Up Jamaica Partners Up with Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY

Farm Up Jamaica Partners Up with Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY

July 3, 2018

Reggae Music Lovers Look Forward To “Strictly The Best”

December 6, 2015
Beres Hammond Takes His “Forever Giving Thanks Tour” To The Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Beres Hammond Takes His “Forever Giving Thanks Tour” To The Broward Center For The Performing Arts

August 2, 2023
Frost Science Museum offers a learning experience everyone

Frost Science Museum offers a learning experience for everyone

June 20, 2017
Back to top button