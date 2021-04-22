Singjay Conkarah Drops New Single, “Papaya!”

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – After tasting success last year with the hit song Banana, singjay Conkarah goes for more glory with Papaya, his taste-flavored follow-up.

The song was released April 19 by BMG Rights, the company that also distributed and marketed Banana.

Papaya is co-produced by the Australian duo of Unomas and Sick Wit It Crew.

“It’s definitely the same flavor (as Banana). But, it’s a lot faster and in my opinion a lot more fun,” said Conkarah.

He added that there was no pressure to duplicate the triumphs of Banana.

“I don’t worry about that. I just want to get the song out there and see what happens.”

The original edition of Banana was released in August, 2019 but did little in terms of sales. Conkarah was in Colombia that year checking out the reggaeton scene when he came in contact with Shaggy’s manager and pitched the idea of the Grammy winner collaborating on a remix.

Because Banana sampled Harry Belafonte’s Day O, Shaggy was not keen on the suggestion, seeing he previously covered that song.

He relented and the DJ Fle remix, released in May last year, bore fruit through a dance challenge on Tik Tok. It has been certified gold in Canada for 40,000 copies, India (100,000), Norway (30,000), Mexico (30,000) and in The Netherlands (40,000).

The Banana remix has also been certified platinum in Brazil for sales of over 40,000.

It is the biggest hit by far for Conkarah who was born Nicholas Murray in Kingston, Jamaica. He earned a broadcasting degree from the University of Charleston in West Virginia over 10 years ago. After, he began pursuing music full-time.

Papaya will be on an EP, Conkarah’s fourth, scheduled for release this year.