Tribute Album to Godfather of Hip-Hop, Solid Gold: U-Roy

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Widely hailed as the godfather of hip hop, U-Roy’s admirers included artists from diverse genres. Many of them team-up with him on Solid Gold: U-Roy. An album scheduled for release by Trojan Jamaica/BMG on July 16.

The set has 12 songs featuring U-Roy who died in February at age 78. Among the acts he shares the mic with are Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Santigold, Tarrus Riley, and Jesse Royal. Plus, Big Youth, David Hinds of Steel Pulse and Mick Jones of punk legends, The Clash.

Solid Gold: U-Roy is the concept of veteran music industry insider Wayne Jobson, a Jamaican based in Los Angeles.

“I have known Daddy Roy for about 25 years and I used to have him as a guest on my radio show on KROQ Radio in Los Angeles which was the number one station in America. He was always humble and spiritual. And, always said that he loved modern dancehall except for the slackness,” Jobson recalled. “About 10 years ago, I approached him about doing a tribute album of his greatest hits with special guests. I had a few labels interested but then I approached Zak Starkey (drummer from The Who and son of Ringo Starr) and his partner Sshh at Trojan Jamaica and they loved the idea. So, we recorded the album at Trojan Jamaica studio in Ocho Rios with Sly and Robbie, (keyboardist) Robbie Lyn, (rhythm guitarist) Tony Chin and Zak Starkey on guitar.”

Jobson described the recording sessions as “magical”. He added that, “Everybody wanted to be on board to pay tribute to the man who helped invent rap.”

The album is produced by Martin “Youth” Glover. Glover, whose impressive credits include projects with The Cult, Marilyn Manson, U2 and Pink Floyd.

Ziggy Marley

Of the artists on “Solid Gold”, Ziggy Marley’s appearance on Trenchtown Rock. A song U-Roy did with The Wailers (as Kingston 12 Shuffle) in 1971, is significant.

“When Bob Marley recorded Trenchtown Rock he brought in Daddy Roy to rap on it and released it as Kingston 12 Shuffle.

So, 50 years later I brought Ziggy Marley in to re-create his father’s part on the album. Ziggy did an incredible job,” he said.

U-Roy was born in Jones Town, not far from Trench Town where Marley and his colleagues in The Wailers, Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston, lived.

From Sound System to Toasting

At the time he recorded Kingston 12 Shuffle, U-Roy’s career was taking off. He graduated from the sound system scene by toasting to hit songs like Alton Ellis’ Girl I’ve Got A Date and Wear You to The Ball by The Paragons.

His smooth delivery is said to have influenced rap music which exploded from the New York City underground during the late 1970’s.

Affectionately known in Jamaica as Daddy Roy, U-Roy nurtured the careers of dancehall heavyweights. From Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin, Super Cat and Tenor Saw through his Stur Gav sound system.