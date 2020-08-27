Renowned Haitian American Artist Ley Joans’s song ‘No Games’ featured in Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI — Renowned Haitian American artist Ley Joans’s song, “No Games” will be featured in the much-anticipated upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Joan will bring her engaging and powerful voice to the short film, which includes, Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Viviane Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers, Ayomi Russell, George King, Reanna Ameline and Phoenix.

Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed. Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Joans is a renowned Haitian American artist from Philadelphia. Ley’s passion for music began at the early age of 5 when she began singing at church. Her distinctive sound is a combination of pop and R&B.

Joans writes and arranges her music. She counts Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill and Janet Jackson among her musical inspirations.

In 2012, Joans released her debut EP titled “I Wanna Dance,” which gained recognition from Grammy award-winning artist Wyclef Jean. Joans is set to be the next pop/R&B superstar coming out of the City of Brotherly Love. Her new single and EP titled “No Games” is out now.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series.

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.