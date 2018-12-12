14th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Fest Features Sensational Line-Up

MIAMI GARDENS — Presented by the City of Miami Gardens and dubbed “the fastest growing jazz and R&B festival in the U.S.”, the 14th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival (JITG) is ushering in the 2019 festival season with the announcement of yet another “top notch” lineup.

On March 9-10, 2019 the highly anticipated festival event will immerse fans in the best of R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and funk genres.

Hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality, Rickey Smiley, JITG will produce this celebrated event for an anticipated 70,000 attendees at the world-class Hard Rock Stadium located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Jazz In The Garden Lineup

Headlining the JITG festival stage will be the much-loved voice of R&B royalty Lionel Richie, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Teddy Riley & Friends featuring Blackstreet with Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister, Bobby Brown, and Doug E. Fresh with special guests En Vogue and Jagged Edge, the legendary smooth trio The O’Jays, the soul-stirring Stephanie Mills, eclectic violinists Black Violin and gospel sensation Tye Tribbett.

Back by popular demand, this year’s Jazz in the Gardens All-Stars will feature Maysa, Chieli Minucci, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer, and Nelson Rangell. More artists will be announced soon.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert comments “it’s JITG 2019 and we are excited about the talented artists who will be gracing the stage. The diversity in the music and talent offers something for everyone, from the most requested artist for the JITG stage, Lionel Richie, to gospel and of course jazz. The City is extremely pleased with the growth of the festival and the opportunity to showcase our home, Miami Gardens, to the thousands of patrons it attracts.”

JITG Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 7, 2019

3rd Annual Film, Music, Art & Culture Conference (FMAC) is an exciting one-day multi genre experience that will educate and showcase celebrated, diverse art forms and locally and nationally based artists. The FMAC will be held at the FIU Kovens Center- 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181

3rd Annual Poetry in the Gardens– The national poetry contest is an exciting addition to Jazz in the Gardens that explores the best in spoken word. Poets and spoken word artists age 18 and over are encouraged to enter the competition for a chance to participate in the final rounds of competition during the FMAC. Prize money is $10,000 1st place, $5,000 2nd place, $1,500 3rd place.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8, 2019

8TH Annual Women’s Impact Luncheon is back by popular demand in honor of Women’s History Month. This exciting event is an action-packed experience curated to inspire women to live centered, active, fulfilled and balanced lives. The WIL will be held at the FIU Kovens Center- 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181

Official Opening Night Party – All roads lead to the Jazz in the Gardens opening night party with The Sugarhill Gang performing their wildly popular brand of old school hip hop. This party is an opportunity for Jazz in the Gardens attendees to kick off the “fun filled” weekend of music, dancing and great weather!