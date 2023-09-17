40+ Years Later Mikey General is Still ‘Up & At Them’

Michael Taylor, more popularly known as Mikey General, is a forty-plus-year veteran Jamaican reggae recording artist. Over the past four decades he has released over 800 songs, done approximately 16 albums. He’s gotten countless hit singles both at home (Jamaica) and abroad.

His latest video is a snapshot of his long distinguished career; as it shows clips of him performing live, being interviewed, voicing new music, and being endorsed by his supporters. The video is for his new single, ‘Up & At Them’, featured on Blakkwuman22 Music’s recently released compilation, Survive Riddim.