Casino Capitals – the most popular games around the world

Did you know that the first ever dice found dates all the way back to ancient Egypt?

This proves how games of chance have been present all through history, with gaming venues opening up throughout the centuries, and cities all around the world becoming famous for their bustling casino scene.

But what are the most popular casino games around the world? Read on to find out!

Las Vegas

We can’t mention the world’s casino capitals and not first delve into the Las Vegas Strip. Famed for its Hollywood casino atmosphere, bright lights, glitz and glamour, Las Vegas is home to plenty of classic casino games.

It’s fairly well-known that Blackjack is one of the most popular games out there, but in 2020, Baccarat actually became the most popular game. Baccarat only just took first place – knocking Roulette out of the top spot it had held in previous years.

It became the game most found at the largest Las Vegas Strip casinos, as well as the ones downtown, where minimum bets could range from $10 to $100.

London

In the UK, you’ll find plenty of classy casinos which host an abundance of Roulette tables. Cutting it close with Blackjack (which is apparently a firm favourite around the world), the European version of the Roulette wheel is definitely Britain’s favourite.

The wheel itself dates back to the 17th century, and it’s thanks to French brothers Francois and Louis Blanc that we have to thank for the single zero variation of the wheel we now know as European Roulette.

It’s this version with the lower house edge that is now the most popular in London casinos, so be sure to check out which variation you’re opting for before you place your bets!

Monaco

Speaking of Roulette, we can’t mention Francois and Louis Blanc without referring to yet another casino capital of the world. That’s right, the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco – known by many as the first modern casino of its time – was in fact built by Francois Blanc himself, for Prince Charles III.

And, if Blanc is famous for anything, it’s the European Roulette wheel, which took pride of place in the Monte Carlo Casino, drawing in visitors from far and wide.

In the modern day, the iconic palace is famous for its features in Hollywood movies like James Bond, and of course, Roulette.

Macao

Another of the biggest casino capitals in the world is Macao, China. Here, Baccarat is also the most popular game, dominating the casino floor and making around 70% of Macau’s gaming income.

This may be because Baccarat is fairly simple to play, with regular Poker cards making up the fast-paced game of chance. It may also be thanks to Hollywood legend James Bond, whose favourite game happens to be Baccarat.

Either way, there’s no doubt a theme as to which are the most popular casino games across the world, with many making multiple appearances and becoming clear casino staples, wherever you choose to play.