Caribbean Music Streaming Service Selecta Charts registers over 500 Caribbean artists

BARBADOS – ‘Selecta Charts’ a Caribbean Music Streaming Service has registered over 500 artists from across the Caribbean surpassing the company’s expectations since launching April 8th, 2017, in its first year on the market.

Ranging from esteemed artists like Soca King Lil Rick from Barbados to young Reggae sensation Jahmiel from Jamaica, the diverse roster of artists and music continues to grow each week on the Selecta Charts digital platform.

This historic milestone was aided by the highly anticipated addition of Artist Accounts on January 27th 2018. With Artist Accounts, Artists from any Caribbean country now have the option to sign up for a free Selecta Charts Account to login to their Profiles, upload their music, add song credits and aim to reach the top of the Weekly Music Charts.

Artists on Selecta Charts have access to several easy to use features, including their own Profile and Music Library, with more key features on the way. All genres of music are accepted, with more to be added as demand increases.

Introducing Browse Music

Music fans won’t be left out of the fun either with the latest update, a Browse Music page, bringing Playlist selections to Selecta Charts for the first time.

On the new Browse Music page, explore new Daily Playlists from popular genres like Soca, Afrobeat, Reggae, Hip Hop and more from Caribbean Artists.

Selecta Charts designed ‘Browse Music’ to deliver brand new Playlists for users every day with more updates to suit their personal tastes coming later this summer.

Selecta Charts is a small startup company in the tropical island of Barbados with grand ambitions to promote Caribbean music on a global scale.

On reaching their first Anniversary, Selecta Charts CEO & Founder Paul Husbands thanks the tens of thousands of persons who have visited Selecta Charts for making the first year a great success. With “specials thank to the Artists, Promoters, Managers and Record Labels who have thrown their support behind the new Caribbean Music Streaming Service”.