[PLANTATION] – Marcia Griffiths, Ato Boldon, Kevin Lyttle and PJ Patterson will come together for a common cause as Island SPACE Caribbean Museum presents Magic at the Museum. The nonprofit’s virtual global launch and fundraiser takes place on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 6:00PM EDT.

Telling Our Story

Attendees will be wowed by these and other high profile Caribbean personalities. They will lend their voices to the telling of the Caribbean story through narratives, music, dance, dramatizations, poetry and more.

“This is more than just a showcase of talent. It is a high-quality production that tells our story, our way,” said Lloyd Stanbury, vice president of the board of directors. “It will be a fitting close to Caribbean-American Heritage Month. We are bringing the current exhibits and museum themes to life. For example, Magic will include a moving and powerful rendition of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song. Sung by Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Armond of Chalice, and former Third World drummer Willie Stewart. Plus Reggae’s first Grammy Award Winner Mykal Rose and other guest artists,” Stanbury said.

Exploring the Caribbean

Guests will explore themes such as festivals, carnivals, music, culinary traditions and sports as shared by leaders in these areas. The story of Caribbean governments will be partly presented by former Prime Minister of Jamaica, PJ Patterson.

Mini-Documentary On Caribbean Music

Later on, Inner Circle of “Bad Boys” fame, Kevin Lyttle, Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin of VP Records and Gordon Henderson from the Dominican / Guadeloupean Exile One will be featured in an intriguing mini-documentary on the influential music of the Caribbean.

Magic at the Museum Virtual Access

Viewers around the world can gain free virtual access to Magic at the Museum by registering at islandspacefl.org. The showcase will also air via streaming partners Reggaeville, VP Records and Jamaicans.com. On-site at the museum in Plantation, Florida, an exclusive group of dignitaries, sponsors and VIPs will walk a pre-event red carpet and then watch the magic unfold in person.

Fundraiser

“While the event is free, it is a fundraiser, and the audience will be asked to donate,” Mr. Stanbury said. “There are also pre-event opportunities to support the museum through sponsorship. Including becoming a member and/or volunteering through the website,” Stanbury said.

Growing Caribbean Influence

North America has long been home to millions of citizens of Caribbean descent. Especially living in metropolitan areas like South Florida, Toronto, and New York City. Nearly 50% of Broward County’s foreign- born population, and in Miami-Dade about 32%, have roots in the Caribbean. As these populations grow in numbers, economic power, political representation and cultural and artistic influence, a fitting way to highlight the impact of people from the Caribbean is a museum and space for historical reference.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00a.m. through 7:00p.m. and Sundays from 11:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General entry fees are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Donations, sponsorships, memberships and volunteer commitments are encouraged. Learn more at islandspacefl.org.

Corporate Support

Island SPACE is supported in part by Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, Westfield Broward Mall, and the Broward County Cultural Division. In addition, the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund, Blockbuster Entertainment Unrestricted Fund, Robert E. Dooley Unrestricted Fund for Broward, Harold D. Franks Fund, and Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund.